FTSE 100 Live: Tech giants under pressure after earnings updates

(Evening Standard)

The improved stock market mood is under strain today after earnings updates by tech giants Apple, Google owner Alphabet and Amazon.

A poor holiday season for iPhone maker Apple was blamed on supply chain issues as China’s Covid lockdowns caused a slower rollout of new products.

Google’s parent company missed on quarterly revenues and Amazon shares fell 5% in after-hours trading, despite beating sales expectations.

Rates focus continues ahead of US jobs figures

08:00 , Graeme Evans

Today’s figures on the state of the US jobs market at the start of 2023 will go some way to determining the approach of the US Federal Reserve to further interest rate rises.

Deutsche Bank economists are expecting non-farm payrolls in January to have grown by 175,000, which would be the weakest since the December 2020 contraction. This would be consistent with a pattern that’s seen declines for five consecutive months in a row.

December’s report saw 223,000 new jobs added, while the unemployment rate was down slightly to 3.5% and average hourly earnings below expectations after rising by 4.6%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “There continues to be a sense that the market is extraordinarily complacent about how quickly we might see the Federal Reserve pivot when it comes to interest rates.

“However while the unemployment rate remains at multi-year lows the US central bank has little incentive to cut rates when inflation still remains almost three times higher than its 2% target.”

Tech disappointment slows market progress

07:43 , Graeme Evans

A collective 1.25% of tightening by three central banks within 24 hours failed to prevent stock markets posting some impressive gains yesterday, with the FTSE 250 index one of the best performing after a jump of 3.4%.

The rally reflects hopes that inflation has peaked and that central banks will soon be able to pause interest rate hikes. The Bank of England also upgraded its growth forecast for the UK, with a shallower recession than previously expected for 2023 now on the cards.

However, disappointment over US earnings posted after Wall Street’s closing bell last night means the London market is expected to open flat and the Nasdaq 100 is forecast to give up a chunk of the gains posted yesterday.

The expected falls on Wall Street come after Apple missed both sales and profits targets partly because of lower demand for iPhones, while Google owner Alphabet also disappointed with its revenues performance.

Shares in the pair were higher in regular trading on Thursday, but then fell back 3% and 5% in after-hours dealings.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “By its own admission, Apple is in a challenging spot, but share price losses have been reasonably muted given the circumstances because of the ongoing belief in the power of Apple’s brand and services ecosystem.”