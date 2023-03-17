FTSE 100 Live: Stocks higher as Wall Street lenders back First Republic

(Evening Standard)

A move by Wall Street lenders to support First Republic Bank today gave a boost to stock markets after a turbulent week of trading.

The FTSE 100 index is poised to open higher after rallying 0.9% yesterday on relief that Swiss authorities had agreed an emergency £45 billion loan with Credit Suisse.

But the top flight is still 6% lower in the week since the Silicon Valley Bank collapse led to a crisis of confidence in the financial sector.

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher, Bodycote up 7%

08:28 , Graeme Evans

Mining stocks are leading a stronger session for the FTSE 100 index, with London’s top flight up more than 1% or 88.80 points to 7498.83.

Shares in Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta are up more than 2%, while a stronger Brent crude price has lifted BP and Shell by 11.6p to 494.05p and 59.5p to 2268.5p respectively.

London Stock Exchange shares are 182p higher at 7508p after UBS lifted its price target to 8700p, with GSK up 24.8p to 1411.8 thanks to analysts at Deutsche Bank switching to a “buy” recommendation and 1700p target.

Banking stocks rallied at the end of a turbulent week as Barclays and HSBC both traded 2% higher. BT Group led the fallers board, dropping 1% or 1.75p to 144.9p after regulator Ofcom delayed a decision on full-fibre pricing.

The FTSE 250 index rose 0.5% or 102.20 points to 18,860.78, led by Bodycote after the heat treatment specialist’s annual results triggered a rise of 7% or 38p to 619.5p.

FTSE 100 seen higher as Asia markets rally

07:53 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised to open higher, with IG Index futures expecting a rise of about or 0.7% or 54 points to 7462.

However, that level would still represent a fall of 3.7% in the week to date after banking sector turmoil sent investors running for cover.

Support for Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank has helped calm the mood over the past two sessions, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.2% and other markets in Asia trading higher this morning.

CMA warns UnitedHealth’s £1.2bn EMIS deal would be bad for NHS

07:51 , Simon Hunt

The competition watchdog has said the £1.2 billion merger between health tech companies UnitedHealth and EMIS would be bad for the NHS.

The Competition and Markets Authority said patient outcomes could be worse and increase costs for the taxpayer in relation to restricted access to patient data that the companies hold.

UnitedHealth and EMIS have 5 working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA to address the concerns identified.

Sorcha O’Carroll, Senior Mergers Director at the CMA, said: ”The NHS and the millions of patients under its care depend on critical behind-the-scenes technology to ensure people are looked after and receive the treatment needed to get better.

“This deal could see the NHS lose out on the benefits of competition, including innovation in these products and services and getting better value for money. UnitedHealth has the opportunity to address our concerns, otherwise it will progress to a more in-depth investigation.”

Brent crude steadies at end of turbulent week

07:42 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude futures are today moderately higher at just above $75 a barrel, having fallen sharply this week on fears that the banking crisis will lead to a sharper economic downturn.

The benchmark has declined by around 9% this week, leaving it at the lowest point since the end of 2021 and well down on levels above $100 a barrel for most of last summer.

Shares in BP and Shell, whose recent record results were driven by the surge in prices, have fallen by more than 11% over the past week.

First Republic support calms Wall Street

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Concerns over the position of First Republic Bank were allayed last night when a consortium of Wall Street banks stepped in with support worth $30 billion (£24.7 billion).

The private bank and wealth management company received uninsured deposits from lenders including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

Executive chairman Jim Herbert said: “Their collective support strengthens our liquidity position, reflects the ongoing quality of our business, and is a vote of confidence for First Republic and the entire US banking system.”

The move follows volatility for trading in First Republic’s shares, having lost more than 50% of their value in the past week. They finished 10% higher last night as Wall Street shares staged a relief rally, with the S&P 500 index up 1.7%.

First Republic said it was now focused on reducing its borrowings and evaluating the composition and size of its balance sheet. It has also suspended its dividend.