FTSE 100 Live: Stocks and oil higher after Covid omicron sell-off, BT surges on bid talk

Global markets showed signs of steadying today after Friday's violent reaction to the discovery of the Covid omicron variant.

The FTSE 100 index, which slumped 3.6% before the weekend, rallied as investors “bought on the dip” despite continued uncertainty about the impact of the variant.

Brent crude futures skidded 11% on Friday but are trading 5% higher at $76.30 this morning.

The corporate focus is on BT after reports that India's Reliance is mulling a bid sent its shares 7% higher.

AJ Bell rises on new app plans

09:19 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Shares in City stockbroker AJ Bell have risen after the company announced plans to launch a new app pitched at first-time investors.

AJ Bell is launching a new commission-free investment app called Dodl. The app, set to launch in the first half of 2022, will let investors buy a range of stocks and funds through their phones, as well as packages of “themed investments” covering areas such as healthcare, robotics, and ethical investing.

The look of the app — and the fact it is commission-free — suggests it will compete with the likes of Freetrade, a start-up UK investment app popular with millennials. Freetrade, founded in 2016, recently reached £1 billion in assets under management. It has benefitted from a boom in amateur investment during lockdowns.

London market recovers, IAG 1% higher

08:27 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has recouped some of Friday's hefty losses, with the top flight trading 75.79 points or 1% higher at 7119.82.

Investors “buying on the dip” helped caterer Compass and exhibitions firm Informa to rebound 3%, while there was also an improvement of 2% for BP as oil prices firmed.

Hedge fund boss Bill Ackman said on Twitter earlier: “While it is too early to have definitive data, early reported data suggest that the omicron virus causes ‘mild to moderate’ symptoms (less severity) and is more transmissible.

“If this turns out to be true, this is bullish for the equity market and bearish for the bond market.”

Rolls-Royce and British Airways owner IAG improved by just 1%, reflecting the weekend roll-out of tougher travel restrictions in response to the new variant. Their shares skidded by double digit percentages on Friday.

BT shares jumped 7% following speculation that it is in the takeover sights of India's Reliance.

BT bid talk continues

08:01 , Graeme Evans

BT continues to attract takeover speculation after the Economic Times reported that India's oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries is weighing up a possible approach.

The newspaper said an offer was among a range of options under consideration, including a plan to fund BT's fibre roll-out division Openreach.

The potential interest comes amid onging speculation over the intentions of billionaire and Altice founder Patrick Drahi, who took a 12% stake in BT earlier this year.

BT has declined to comment on the latest report.

FTSE 100 rallies after Friday slump

07:39 , Graeme Evans

Friday's 3.6% slump for the FTSE 100 index is expected to be followed by a steadier session today as traders digest weekend developments concerning the omicron variant.

CMC Markets is expecting another bumpy ride this week, but for now is forecasting that London's top flight will open 64 points higher at 7108.

Chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Initial reports out of South Africa would appear to suggest that despite the number of mutations currently identified, there have been no reports of hospitalisations or deaths as a result of anyone being diagnosed with this variant, which throws into sharp focus why last week’s market reaction was so violent.

“It is of course still very early days, amidst the uncertainty around treatment and vaccine efficacy of this new strain, and while it may well be more transmissible, that doesn’t necessarily mean it is more deadly, with initial reports suggesting symptoms are “unusual but mild” in nature.

“This could help explain why markets in Europe look set for a rebound this morning.”

Brent crude futures rallied 4% to $75.75 a barrel, having slumped by 11% on Friday amid fears that more Covid restrictions will undo the recovery of air travel and the wider global economy.

The developments will complicate life for Opec ministers, who are due to consider this week whether to stick by their plans to increase monthly production by 400,000 barrels a day.

President Biden and other world leaders have called on the Opec alliance to step up output in order to curb recent inflationary pressures.