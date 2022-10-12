FTSE 100 Live: GDP contracts, Bank of England warns over bond support

City Staff
·6 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

The UK’s recession fears were fuelled today after figures showed a bigger-than-expected contraction in GDP in August.

The 0.3% decline reported by the Office for National Statistics comes as traders continue to focus on developments in the bond market, with Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warning that emergency support would end on Friday.

Speaking in Washington last night, Bailey said there could be no further extension beyond the end of the week: “My message to the (pension) funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done.”

Sterling stood at just below $1.10 this morning, having fallen by more than a cent on the back of his remarks.

FTSE 100 opens down, Barratt falls 5% after update

08:06 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 opened 0.1% lower and the domestic-focused FTSE 250 lost 0.5% as investors digested worse than expected GDP numbers.

Home builder Barratt Developments was the biggest loser after its trading update, with shares down 5%. Grocery technology stock Ocado shares also slipped 3%.

In the FTSE 250, chemicals company Synthomer lost another 6% after it said growth would be in the mid single-digit percentages.

Barratt Developments points to ‘less certain’ outlook as mortgage availability stalls

08:01 , Michael Hunter

Barratt Developmentshas reported a fall in the reservation rate of its homes as the reduced availability of mortgages starts to make an impact on the sector.

The FTSE 100 housebuilder said the net number of reservations for private sales made in an average week from July to October fell to 188 from 281 in the same period a year ago.

It said the fall reflected “wider economic uncertainty where growing cost of living concerns have been compounded by increased mortgage interest rates and reduced mortgage availability.”

David Thomas, Chief Executive added: “We continue to see strong levels of interest across the country, however private reservations remain below the level seen in FY22 as customers react to the wider economic uncertainty.

“Whilst the outlook for the year is less certain, we remain on track to deliver adjusted profit before tax  for the year in line with current consensus.”

Poundland revenues climb as retailer responds to cost of living crisis

07:46 , Mark Banham

Poundland owner Pepco Group has benefitted from the cost of living crisis with an uptick in revenues across the business it said in a trading update released this morning but that the outlook across the UK remains “challenging”.

Like-for-like revenues at Poundland, the discount retailer that sells everyday products including FMCG brands to clothing for value hunting customers, were up 2.6% in the year to the end of December to €2.11 billion (£1.87 billion) while group Pepco revenues spiked by 5.2% to €4.82 billion.

New store growth was up 7.1% as a result of the business reacting to a change in consumer shopping habits to 1,051 boosted by 70 new openings during the period while openings across the Polish-owned Pepco Group that includes Irish discounter Dealz jumped by 15% to 3,961 with an additional 516 outlets added.

Trevor Masters, CEO of Pepco Group, said: “These are very challenging times for families across Europe and we remain absolutely committed to helping customers on a budget by offering great range, value and convenience – and we are confident this will enable us to expand our customer base going forward.”

The retail group added: “The outlook across the UK remains challenging as constraints on consumers’ disposable income continue. That said, our value-led proposition becomes even more relevant in these challenging times and continues to drive new customers to our stores, expanding our target market, across Europe.”

Inflation focus keeps FTSE 100 under pressure

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Inflation developments in the US will test stock markets later, with the release of producer price index (PPI) figures for September.

A year-on-year figure of around 8.4% is expected, which if delivered would represent an improvement on the previous month’s 8.7%.

The PPI release comes a day before the monthly US inflation print, which is forecast to show the CPI rate dropped to around 8.1% in September.

Traders fear a hard landing for the US economy if core inflation remains high and the Federal Reserve is forced into further significant interest rate rises.

The S&P 500 yesterday touched its lowest level of the year before recovering to finish slightly lower. European benchmarks are also on a run of five sessions in the red, with CMC Markets forecasting that the FTSE 100 index will open six points lower at 6,879.

Darktrace sales surge as customers ramp up cyber protections

07:40 , Simon Hunt

Cybersecurity business Darktrace saw a surge in first-quarter sales as businesses tighten their security policies amid continued cyber threats.

The company posted sales of $126 million (£115 million) in the quarter to September, a 37% increase on the previous year, while its customer base grew 29% to 7,757 customers.

Darktrace reconfirmed its guidance for the forthcoming year but warned currency fluctuations could impact its earnings.

It comes after US tech investment business Thoma Bravo abandoned plans to buy the firm in September after previously expressing interest in taking it private.

UK economy shrank 0.3% August raising new fears of imminent recession

07:17 , Simon Hunt

The economy shrank by 0.3% in August raising new fears of an imminent recession.

GDP fell more sharply than expected during the month, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

Most analysts had been expecting output to remain flat in August. It means that the economy is likely to have shrunk during the third quarter as a whole as September’s output will have been depressed by the extra Bank Holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

The latest fall comes after growth of just 0.1 per cent in July. This was revised down from an initial estimate of 0.2 per cent.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategist at Raymond James, said: “The question on every policymakers’ mind is how best to stimulate economic growth without pushing inflation even further out of reach. The Treasury’s answer, to cut taxes by borrowing billions, may have been well meant, but by publicly undermining the Bank of England’s monetary policy plans, have invited criticism from both the IMF and the Bank itself.

“As it stands, the two arbiters of UK economic policy look more like a couple of bickering parents than a cohesive unit, leaving the markets, and the rest of the country, betting their financial futures on which one of them will win the argument.”

read more here

