FTSE 100 Live: Sterling higher as Sunak set to become PM, Hong Kong shares slide

(Evening Standard)

Sterling is trading higher against the US dollar amid expectations that Rishi Sunak is poised to become prime minister.

The pound, which finished last week at $1.11, stood at around $1.135 in Asia trading after Boris Johnson revealed he is not standing in the Conservative leadership race.

The developments mean the chances of a delay to next Monday’s budget have receded, with all eyes now on the reaction of UK gilt markets.

UK-focused stocks rally, FTSE 100 lower

08:24 , Graeme Evans

Gilt yields have fallen and the pound is higher on hopes that Rishi Sunak’s likely appointment as prime minister will lead to an easing in the recent political turmoil.

The yield on 10 year gilts stood at 3.82% this morning after a fall of around 23 basis points, while sterling was about 0.5% higher at 1.135.

Stocks in the banking, property and retail sectors rallied but the international-focused FTSE 100 index surrendered an initially positive start to trade 0.2% lower at 6954.03.

Next, Lloyds and Persimmon were among those up by around 3%. The UK-led FTSE 250 index rallied 0.8% or 149.22 points to 17,355.77, with Virgin Money, easyJet and Travis Perkins all sharply higher.

Pearson gets a boost from English language learning as sales swell 7%

07:55 , Simon Hunt

Pearson sales went up 7% in the 9 months to September, led by a 28% jump in its English language learning division.

The firm said it was on track to deliver its profits and sales forecasts and planned to deliver £100 million in efficiencies over the next year.

Pearson boss Andy Bird said: “We believe Pearson is well positioned for the future, and we are confident of being able to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment.

“We are making strong progress in creating a digital learning ecosystem which can serve many more people across their lifetime of learning. This will lead to better outcomes for our learners and also deliver value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.”

FTSE 100 higher, bank sector results awaited

07:51 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised to open marginally higher after US markets staged a big rally on Friday, aided by signals from policymakers that the Federal Reserve may be ready to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

Wall Street recorded its best weekly performance since June, while the FTSE 100 index and the FTSE 250 also finished last week up by 1.6% and 1% respectively.

As well as bond market moves on both sides of the Atlantic, traders will have a steady stream of corporate results to watch for this week. They include third quarter numbers from all four of the UK’s big lenders.

The week ahead also includes Thursday’s European Central Bank policy decision, with economists expecting another 0.75% hike.

HK shares slide, China GDP beats hopes

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has fallen 6% amid worries about President Xi Jinping’s tightening of power at China’s 20th Party Congress.

The reaction to his third five-year term in office and the appointment of a loyalist as second-in-command left the Hong Kong benchmark at its lowest level for 13 years. Big fallers included the technology giant Alibaba, which dropped more than 10%.

Delayed economic data released after the conclusion of Congress showed third quarter GDP beat expectations with a reading of 3.9%, which compared with the 0.4% rise seen in the previous quarter when lockdown curbs hit the performance.

Industrial production was also higher than expected in the third quarter at 6.3% but retail sales missed forecasts following growth of 2.5%.