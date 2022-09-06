FTSE 100 Live: Retail stocks bounce on energy bill hopes, pound steady

City Staff
·9 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Speculation that incoming prime minister Liz Truss is planning a freeze to energy bills lifted retailers and stocks with exposure to the UK economy today.

Marks & Spencer and Next were among the consumer-focused stocks sharply higher on hopes that households will be able to commit more of their budgets towards discretionary spending rather than bills.

Sterling also firmed today, having stood near its lowest level since 1985 amid fears over the economic impact of the energy crisis.

VW moves up a gear in Porsche shares sale plan

13:19 , Simon Hunt

Volkswagen is poised to give investors the chance to buy Porsche shares in one of the biggest stock market flotations for decades.

The company behind the Tiguan SUV is moving ahead with the process of selling the world-famous maker of luxury sportscars, from the 911 to the Macan, by the end of 2022.

The sale is expected to value Porsche at up to €85 billion (£73 billion). The iconic status of Porsche — who have tennis star Emma Raducanu as an ambassador — means a shortage of buyers is unlikely.

Alongside the main listing in Frankfurt, VW may sell to retail investors in Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and France. The market backdrop is less favourable. Global stock indices are struggling and VW says the plan also depends on conditions in the capital market.

Qatar has already signalled it will take a stake of around 5%. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are reported to be working on the sale, as are JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup.

Berkeley Group plans to pick land ‘very selectively’ in tougher market

12:31 , Simon Hunt

London-focused developer Berkeley Group said today it will be choosier about the sites it takes on in the latest sign of a pullback in the market for home builders.

The sector faces a range of increased costs — from raw materials and energy to the price of labour —while rising interest rates make mortgages more expensive, potentially limiting the number of customers for its homes.

Berkeley said today it would only add new land to its holdings “very selectively” and that the “operating environment remains volatile”, although overall cost inflation remained between 5% and 10% per year across its portfolio, in line with levels outlined in its previous trading update in June.

The Weybridge-based FTSE 100 company kept its existing profit guidance for the full-year on hold, despite stronger than forecast prices for its homes and more forward sales, which helped it cover rising costs. For the current financial year, it expects pre-tax profit of £600 million.

The builder tends to earn more profit in the second half of the year, in line with the seasonal peak in home-buying patterns. It has completed over 18,000 homes in the past five years. Its shares were up 5% at 3618p early today.

Cyber attack forces bus group Go-Ahead to call in forensics

11:21 , Simon Hunt

Go-Ahead, London’s largest bus company, has called in forensic digital experts after suffering a cyber attack.

The firm, which runs roughly a quarter of the capital’s buses, said it had detected a fault on a server late on Sunday evening, and realised yesterday that the problem was more widespread and the result of a cyber attack.

The attackers are understood to have compromised back office systems as well as systems related to bus scheduling and the roster of drivers.

No services have been impacted as yet, although it’s understood that the firm cannot rule out some disruption.

However, back-up systems are being used to mitigate any interruption to services and no problems had been reported up until this morning.

A spokesman for First Group said it was working with its IT partner IBM to establish the scope of the incident and to restore its systems.

“Contingency plans have been activated to ensure that front-line services keep running and we have informed the relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner,” he said.

Go-Ahead also runs Govia Thameslink but the spokesman said its train services relied on a different system that was unaffected by the cyber attack.

City Comment: Football should help fans to eat, heat and keep their seat

10:53 , Simon English

A SPORTS entrepreneur pal of mine has been bending Liz Truss’s ear (gently).

If we assume that the next few months are going to be dark, in some cases literally, for a large number of people, sport has a large role to play in keeping our spirits up, keeping consumers spending whatever little they have spare to help pubs, restaurants and gyms stay alive.

The big solution, or at least plaster-cast, for the broken energy market has to come from the government.

But businesses including our now enriched football clubs are surely part of how we all get through.

Jon Smith, the football agent who set up First Artist in 1986 and went on to have Gary Lineker and Diego Maradona as clients, agrees.

For some the brutal choice might be between heating and eating. For others, already stretched football fans, it might be more like: can I eat, heat and keep my seat?

The new PM is already going to have to intervene in more industries than her Conservative philosophy is comfortable with.

So she shouldn’t order football to do the right thing by its customers.

But the Premier League clubs should do whatever they can to keep stadiums full. Cheap or free tickets for school-children. A warm training hall and hot soup for those really on the breadline on non-match days.

Smith makes the point that sport and football in particular “will be the repository of our emotional outlet this winter” and moreover two or three hours that fans won’t need heating. He has been saying so to the new PM.

As an industry, football likes to think it has grown up. That it is responsible and properly business-like in its dealings.

Now would be a good time to show it.

M&S and Next rise 5% on energy bill hopes

10:32 , Graeme Evans

Potential help in the cost-of-living crisis ensured stocks including M&S and Domino’s Pizza were sharply higher today.

The rally for the battered retail and hospitality sectors came on speculation that incoming prome minister Liz Truss will later this week announce an energy bill freeze, giving some protection to spending power at a fragile time for the UK economy.

Shares in M&S and Next jumped by 5% - up 5.9p to 129.55p and 286p to 6,322p respectively - while homewares chain Dunelm surged 7% in the FTSE 250 index. B&Q owner Kingfisher, which is one the most shorted stocks on the London market as hedge funds bet on a further downturn in fortunes, gained 4% or 9.5p to 249.1p.

In the food and hospitality sectors, Greggs and Domino’s Pizza shares improved 6% and JD Wetherspoon unwound some of its recent losses by adding 28.4p to 517p.

The momentum for stocks with exposure to the UK economy, including Lloyds and NatWest, ensured the FTSE 100 index continued its resilient performance by adding another 18.62 points to 7306.05.

Other risers included Centrica, even as the Financial Times said the British Gas owner was in talks with its banks over securing additional short-term financing.

The “pre-emptive” move comes as power generators across Europe have to post higher sums as collateral due to the surge in wholesale prices. Centrica shares rose 4% or 3.18p to 81.84p, putting back losses seen yesterday.

The domestic-focused FTSE 250 index was up more than 1.3% or 234.99 points to 18,864.67. Aston Martin Lagonda lifted 26.8p to 431.8p as it recouped some of the losses after yesterday’s £575 million rights issue announcement.

Retailers rally on energy bill hopes, M&S shares up 7%

08:45 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Next and B&Q owner Kingfisher are 4% higher today as traders focus on the prospect of an energy bill freeze by new prime minister Liz Truss.

Other stocks with exposure to the UK economy are also higher, with Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest up 2% on the potential boost for household finances.

The FTSE 100 index lifted 11.76 points to 7299.19, having closed marginally higher yesterday during a resilient performance aided by energy and commodity stocks.

Housebuilders also rallied today, with FTSE 100-listed Berkeley up 6% after posting a resilient trading update.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 reversed yesterday’s weakness by adding 1.3% or 251.58 points to 18,881.26, with Marks & Spencer, Dunelm and ASOS shares all 7% higher.

Markets steady, oil up after Opec output cut

07:59 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index finished marginally higher last night as stronger energy and commodity stocks helped protect London’s top flight from volatility elsewhere.

In contrast, the UK-exposed FTSE 250 index and Stoxx Europe fell by 1.2% after Monday’s jump in gas prices caused by the suspension of the Nord Stream pipeline spooked traders.

CMC Markets expects European indices to open broadly unchanged and the FTSE 100 index to slip 10 points at 7277, aided by stronger trading in Asia this morning. US markets were closed for a public holiday yesterday, having fallen sharply on Friday.

Sterling spent most of yesterday’s session close to its lowest level in over 30 years before recovering off its intraday lows.

Deutsche Bank pointed out today that sterling has been the worst performer among the G10 currencies since Boris Johnson’s resignation on 7 July, having fallen by 4.2% against the US dollar.

CMC’s chief market analyst Michael Hewson said opinion is divided on whether there’s more to come in terms of pound weakness.

He added: “While some short-term borrowing is unavoidable given the current challenges, the main focus will be on what steps the government intends to take to keep energy prices down and deal with the UK’s longer term energy security.”

Brent crude futures, meanwhile, remained edged up to $95 a barrel after Opec and its allies agreed a small cut to output to reflect growing economic headwinds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr