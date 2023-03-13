FTSE 100 Live: HSBC in SVB rescue, BoE says deposits secure

(Evening Standard)

Banking giant HSBC is to rescue the UK operations of tech sector lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “HSBC is Europe’s largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them.”

The Bank of England added that all depositors’ money with SVB UK is safe and secure as a result of the transaction.

It added: “SVB UK’s business will continue to be operated normally by SVB UK. All services will continue to operate as normal and customers should not notice any changes.”

07:08 , Simon Hunt

The Bank of England has sold the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, it confirmed this morning.

In a statement the bank said: “This action has been taken to stabilise SVBUK, ensuring the continuity of banking services, minimising disruption to the UK technology sector and supporting confidence in the financial system.”

“SVBUK staff remain employed by SVBUK, and SVBUK continues to be a PRA/FCA authorised bank.”

It added: “No other UK banks are directly materially affected by these actions, or by the resolution of SVBUK’s US parent bank. The wider UK banking system remains safe, sound, and well capitalised.”

Bank of London confirms bid to rescue Silicon Valley Bank UK

06:56 , Daniel O'Boyle

The Bank of London has confirmed that it has submitted a bid to rescue Silicon Valley Bank UK, after it collapsed this week.

However, it is likely to face competition, particularly as the Standard understands that the government is eyeing Barclays to take over the failed bank’s UK unit. The government has also received interest from a potential Middle Eastern buyer, according to reports in the Financial Times.

Launched in 2021, the Bank of London is a clearing bank which holds all of its deposits with the Bank of England. Its finance chief Gavin Hewitt previously worked at SVB UK.

