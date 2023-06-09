FTSE 100 live: Shares seen flat; China inflation declines; Network International takeover

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open flat this morning, after Chinese inflation declined further to just 0.2%.

Network International recommends £2 billion bid from Canada’s Brookfield

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

07:37 , Michael Hunter

Canadian asset manager Brookfield moved ahead in the takeover battle for Network International today, when the FTSE 250 company’s board recommended its £2.2 billion bid for the payment services firm.

The offer is priced at 400p per share. It was first offered in April after a rival bid from a consortium of CVC Capital Partners and Francisco Partners Funds priced at 387p. Network and Brookfield were given extra time to discuss the offer. Network said today the offer was “fair and reasonable”.

The stock closed at 363p yesterday, meaning the offer represents a 10% premium to Thursday’s final price. Brookfield said the price was 64% higher than the price before the offer was first made and 49% higher than Network’s volume-weighted average price before the offer.

Network is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and is focused on markets in the Middle East and Africa. Brookfield has over $825 billion (£656 billion) in assets under management.

Wall Street in bull market, China producer prices dip to 2016 low

07:31 , Graeme Evans

US stocks firmed yesterday after Wall Street’s hopes for a pause in interest rate hikes were boosted by signs of a softening labour market..

The big jump in US jobless claims to 261,000 for the week to 3 June was much bigger than forecast and represented the largest figure since the end of 2021.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1% and the S&P 500 index lifted 0.6% to its highest level of the year, marking an entry into bull market territory based on a 20% rise from October’s low.

The performance reversed earlier nervousness that the Federal Reserve might go for another rate rise next week rather than wait until July as previously thought.

There was a further boost this morning when China revealed producer deflation continued in May for the eighth consecutive month. The producer price index declined 4.6% year-on-year in May, the biggest fall since 2016 amid weakening global demand.

The country’s headline inflation rate was also subdued, with a smaller-than-expected annual figure of 0.2% reflecting the ongoing slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% by last night’s close but is forecast by CMC Markets to open 12 points higher at 7612 this morning.

WANdisco to raise $30 million and re-join AIM with new name

07:26 , Simon Hunt

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco has laid out fresh plans for its transformation as it battles for survival.

The company plans to raise $30 million in shares and re-join the AIM market with a new name.

The changes were approved overwhelmingly at a general meeting held earlier this week.

“The change to the company name is part of a broader update to the Company’s overall brand to best reflect the values and vision embodied in the turnaround plan, including but not limited to improvements in disclosure, governance, and the board’s future ambitions for the company,” WANdisco said.