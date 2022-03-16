FTSE 100 Live: Shares rally ahead of US interest rates rise

(Evening Standard)

European markets are set to trade sharply higher on the day that US policymakers announce an increase in interest rates from their pandemic low.

The expected quarter point hike by the Federal Reserve comes with inflation running at 7.9% and set to go higher.

The mood was also helped by a recovery for Chinese tech stocks after lockdown restrictions in the southern city of Shenzhen had earlier forced shares significantly lower.

FTSE 100 up 1.2%, Aston Martin 6% higher

08:34 , Graeme Evans

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, whose portfolio includes stakes in China’s Tencent and Alibaba, rallied 6% amid Beijing’s pledge to address tech regulation uncertainty.

The wider rebound for markets in Hong Kong and mainland China overnight also helped Prudential to put back some of its recent losses with a rise of 4%.

The FTSE 100 index stood 1.2% or 85.86 points higher at 7261.56, with others on the front foot including Burberry and InterContinental Hotels after gains of 3%.

Today’s performance leaves the top flight about 1.5% lower over the course of this year, which compares with more than 10% for the S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq index in New York.

The FTSE 250 index surged 1.6% or 323.47 to 20,581.13, led by a 9% rebound for Fidelity China Special Situations and 6% rally for Aston Martin Lagonda.

China lockdown disruption fears ease

08:15 , Graeme Evans

The rebound for shares in Hong Kong and mainland China comes amid hopes that disruption to international supply chains following lockdown measures in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen might not be as bad as first feared.

Apple supplier Foxconn said earlier that it had restarted some manufacturing in the city, having met government demands for staff to live and work in bubble conditions.

There was also some encouragement from Chinese officials after they vowed to keep the region’s stock markets stable, while also pledging to resolve the uncertainty created by Beijing’s recent tech crackdown.

Story continues

The Hang Seng closed 9% higher in Hong Kong but remains 19% lower over the past month.

Hang Seng recovers, FTSE 100 points higher

07:43 , Graeme Evans

European markets should open sharply higher as traders reflect on a positive session on Wall Street and sharp rebound for the Covid-hit Hang Seng index in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng lost more than 10% in its previous two sessions after a new round of pandemic restrictions in China’s tech hub city of Shenzhen raised fears of supply chain disruption.

Some of those worries eased today as the Hang Seng jumped 9% and the Shanghai Composite rose 4%, while oil prices were firmer after falling below the $100 a barrel threshold on demand fears yesterday.

Ongoing talks over a ceasefire in Ukraine have also helped Brent to fall back from its recent high of $139 a barrel, although the benchmark was today 2% higher at $102 a barrel.

One of the main events of the session is likely to be one of the most predictable as economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates from their pandemic low.

The likely quarter point increase comes with US inflation currently running at 7.9% and set to go higher.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said: “There are some on the Federal Reserve who are probably in the camp that want to see a 50 basis point rate rise. However considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant volatility in global commodity prices we could well see a bit of caution.”

Hewson expects the FTSE 100 to open 110 points higher at 7285.