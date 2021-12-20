FTSE 100 Live: Shares and oil prices lower as Omicron fears hit European markets

(ESI)

London shares are set to fall sharply today as the prospect of tighter Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas leads to more turbulence for European markets.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant and its impact on the global economic outlook has also weighed on oil, with Brent crude trading more than 3% lower at just above $71 a barrel.

The main corporate developments involved FTSE 100 boardroom changes after mining giant Rio Tinto appointed Dominic Barton as its new chairman and GlaxoSmithKline named former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as chair-designate of its consumer healthcare division.

Demand fears send FTSE 100 lower

07:35 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices have fallen sharply and investors face another turbulent session as European markets react to the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has resulted in a fresh lockdown in the Netherlands and other countries are considering their response, including potential bans on UK travellers.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 100 points lower at 7170, unwinding the gains seen last week after efforts by the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve to bring inflation back under control.

Chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Today’s European market open looks set to see big falls with sentiment continuing to be fragile, against a backdrop of concerns over rising inflation and central banks whose focus has shifted towards containing inflationary pressure, and a virus that threatens to overwhelm health systems across the globe.”

Brent crude fell more than 3% to $71.17 a barrel today as traders responded to the weakening demand outlook.