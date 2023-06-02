FTSE 100 Live: Shares higher after US debt ceiling vote, Dechra backs £4.5bn takeover

(Evening Standard)

London shares are enjoying a positive session after a vote in the US Senate ended recent uncertainty over a potential debt default.

The FTSE 100 index is trading higher, although US jobs figures later today have the potential to alter the mood if they strengthen the case for another hike in interest rates.

Meanwhile, vet products firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals has backed a £4.5 billion takeover offer led by Swedish private equity firm EQT.

10:17 , Graeme Evans

Investors who sold in May were today tempted into returning after the passage of the US debt ceiling bill through Congress.

The FTSE 100 index lost 5.4% last month, but June has started on the front foot after London’s top flight posted its second successive positive session.

The risk-on mood followed last night’s vote in the Senate, which puts the US debt ceiling issue on the backburner until early 2025 after weeks of default speculation.

Earlier comments from Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting they may pause interest rate hikes this month in order to assess economic trends also helped confidence.

Hong Kong’s heavily-sold Hang Seng rebounded 4% and European markets picked up the baton, aided by yesterday’s euro area inflation print showing a 15-month low of 6.1%.

The Frankfurt-based Dax rose 0.8% and the FTSE 100 index improved 57.35 points to 7547.62 as mining stocks Anglo American and Antofagasta put on 3%.

The resources sector was at the forefront of May selling after economic jitters left the price of a basket of commodities at its lowest level since August 2021.

Brent crude oil prices also weakened 8.6% but the benchmark today recovered a little to just below $75 a barrel as attention turns to the potential for a further production cut at this weekend’s Opec+ meeting.

The improved risk appetite meant investors sought out heavily sold stocks, led by grocery technology play Ocado after it jumped 4% or 13.2p to 365.6p at the top of the FTSE 100.

Rates-sensitive property trio Segro, British Land and Land Securities surged 3% and Asia-focused Prudential added 38p at 1129p following the Hang Seng’s strong session.

Defensive stocks including AstraZeneca, BAE Systems and Imperial Brands were out of favour, although their declines came in below 1%.

The FTSE 250 index rallied 1% or 186.64 points to 19,014.40 after the £4.5 billion private equity-led deal to buy Dechra Pharmaceuticals reawakened interest in the potential for other mid-cap takeovers.

Fast-fashion chain ASOS rose 13.9p to 355.9p and Tullow Oil lifted 1.1p to 25.5p but the gains have come too late to avoid relegation in the FTSE 250 reshuffle.

Issa brothers’ EG Group shifted £3 billion in debt prior to Asda merger, filings show

08:54 , Simon Hunt

EG Group shifted over £3 billion internally to settle debts in the US in the months leading up to the sale of its UK operations to Asda, the Standard understands.

In late January, the firm’s holding company bought shares in its financing subsidiary, EG Finco, in exchange for a £3.03 billion loan, filings released last month show. The following day, Finco declared a dividend to its parent company for the same sum, which it used to invest in its American subsidiary, thereby releasing it from its debt obligations.

EG Group declined to comment. There is no suggestion any individuals received cash as part of the transactions.

The transfers are the latest sign of the billionaire Issa brother’s drive to bear down on the firm’s billion-dollar debt burdens in the wake of soaring interest rates.

Mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher, Dechra shares up 8%

08:39 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has followed the lead of Wall Street and Asian markets by rising 32.12 points to 7522.39.

Mining stocks Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto rallied 3%, with grocery technology business Ocado the top of the pile after a gain of 4% or 15.5p to 367.9p.

The mood has been boosted by the passage of the US debt ceiling bill through Congress, as well as comments from Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting they may pause rate hikes this month in order to assess economic trends.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 4% after falling sharply last month, a move that helped Prudential shares to improve 24.5p to 1115.5p. Defensive stocks including GSK and SSE were out of favour, although their declines came in below 1%.

The FTSE 250 index rose 127.93 points to 18,955.69, led by Dechra Pharmaceuticals as its takeover deal helped to send shares up 8% or 378p to 3652p. That’s still below the offer price of 3875p, as well as the 4070p originally proposed before a profits warning by Dechra led to a downward revision by private equity bidder EQT.

Focus on US jobs reading, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:53 , Graeme Evans

The passage of the US debt ceiling bill through Congress yesterday helped boost sentiment after a challenging month of May for global stock markets.

The S&P 500 index closed 1% higher last night, while the FTSE 100 index finished 0.6% stronger amid improved trading by European markets after the flash CPI inflation reading for the euro area fell to 15-month low at 6.1%.

The next big test comes with this afternoon’s publication of US non-farm payrolls, which is one of the last big data releases before the Federal Reserve rates decision on 14 June.

A stronger-than-expected reading will fuel expectations that policymakers are not yet done raising interest rates.

Deutsche Bank is looking for a 200,000 increase in payrolls, compared with 253,000 the previous month and the consensus 190,000.

Strategist Henry Allen said: “Markets have been consistently taken by surprise by the jobs report over recent months, and the last 13 in a row have all seen the initial release for non-farm payrolls beat the consensus forecast on the day.”

In London, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 22 points higher at 7512.

Wizz Air passengers top 5 million in May

07:28 , Simon Hunt

Passenger numbers for low-cost airline Wizz air climbed 22% to top 5 million in May, the firm announced today, as it continued on its rapid expansion.

The firm announced two new routes from London Gatwick airport to Prague and Hurghada and added new aircraft to its base in Poland.

Wizz Air said it had also trialled operating flights from Budapest Airport with a 37% blend of fuel produced from renewable waste and residue raw materials supplied by MOL, an oil and gas company based in Hungary.

(PA)

Dechra backs £4.5bn private equity deal

07:24 , Simon Hunt

Dechra Pharmaceuticals is poised for a £4.5 billion takeover after the board of the vet products backed an offer led by Swedish private equity firm EQT.

The bid, which also involves the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, values the FTSE 250-listed company at 3875p a share for a 44% premium to Dechra’s closing price prior to the bid interest being known in April.

Under the leadership of chief executive Ian Page, Dechra has grown into a global veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It is ranked seventh globally by revenues, with operations in 26 countries and 2470 employees.

The Cheshire-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2000 with a market value of £60 million.

