FTSE 100 Live: Share rally to continue; UK manufacturing PMI

The FTSE 100 has started with modest gains today, after a strong finish to an otherwise-disappointing June.

That comes despite a tough start for the blue-chip index’s biggest stock, with AstraZeneca down more than 4%.

Markets will keenly await purchasing managers’ index data from the manufacturing sector for the UK and Europe, which will be released later this morning.

Miners and banks help FTSE 100 make a steady start to the second quarter

08:39 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 made a steady start to the second quarter of 2023 today, helped by a strong showing for two of its index’s biggest sectors.

Mining and banking stocks took up notable positions on the leaderboard. The demand for them came amid hopes that there was ground to make up for the main London index after a relatively muted first half of the year, particularly compared to its US rivals, which fared better to the halfway point.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “The first half of 2023 can be viewed as a success for investors. Quite apart from the Nasdaq having notched such a strong gain, the technology-exposed S&P500 also added 16%, while the more traditional Dow Jones index rallied at the last to finish up by 3.8% so far this year.”

Looking at London, he said: “The tentative return to something of a risk-on approach was reflected by buying interest in the miners, while banks saw some relief after a recently turbulent time and ahead of their half-year reporting season at the end of this month.”

As July trading got underway, the FTSE 100 was up 9 points at 7549.92, a rise of 0.1%.

Multinational miner Anglo American topped the leaderboard, up 56p to 2283p. BP gained 9p to 467p. Glencore, the commodities trader and miner, was up 9p at 453p. NatWest was the best performing bank, up 4p to 245p. Barclays gained 2p to 156p.

The mood will face a test from data that will feed into the outlook for the UK’s hard-fought battle with inflation. The forward-looking Purchasing Managers’ Index for the manufacturing sector is set to fall further under the 50-line than separates expansion from contraction at 46.2 from 47.1.

JD Sports to open 50 stores in Middle East with new licensing deal

08:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

JD Sports has agreed a new licensing deal that will see 50 new stores open in the Middle East under the sportswear brand’s name.

JD, which plans to open between 200 and 300 new stores over the next five years, will partner with Dubai-headquartered GMG, which will license its brand in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt.

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for JD Sports (JD Sports)

Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports, said: “We are very pleased to be delivering this historic deal, the first franchise agreement JD has entered, in partnership with GMG.

“Through my own career, I have seen firsthand the massive untapped potential for retailers in the Middle East, and I am certain that GMG – with their expansive retail expertise and a local understanding of the customer – are the best partners for us in the region.”

Data wiping firm says profits will be well ahead of expectations

08:01 , Daniel O'Boyle

Data wiping firm Blancco technology says profit will be “comfortably higher” than market expectations, as more companies focus on sustainability and governance.

Matt Jones, chief executive officer of Blancco, said:

"Demand for Blancco’s best-in-class products and services is strong with the tailwinds of governance and sustainability giving us confidence in continued growth in the years ahead. With various legislation on data security and now increasingly on sustainability emerging, Blancco is well placed for continued growth as a beneficiary of these structural market drivers."

Peel Hunt analyst Damindu Jayaweera said: “Today’s update, that geographically broad-based Enterprise and ITAD growth came in ahead in terms of revenue, and given operational gearing, adjusted EBIT, is of no big surprise.”

FTSE 100 expected to tick higher as more inflation numbers loom

07:30 , Michael Hunter

London’s FTSE 100 is expected to make some more modest progress today, after it finished a downbeat second quarter with gains at the end of last week.

According to opening calls, the main UK stock index will add 27 points to 7,558, a gain of about 0.4%. It finished the second quarter almost entirely flat, having risen 60 points on Friday.

There were hopes that the the FTSE has some scope to catch up after its relatively underwhelming run for 2023 so far.

Michael Hewsomn market analyst at CMC Markets, said:

“Despite the records highs being set by European markets in the first half of this year, one index above all the others has disappointed, that being the FTSE 100, which managed to get off to a flier in the early part of the year, hitting a record high above 8,000, before sinking to a six-month low in the space of 4 weeks. Of all the major indices its greater weighting towards banks, and commodities has seen it underperform, largely due to the weakness of the rebound in the Chinese economy, and the fall in oil and gas prices.”

Attention will turn back to inflation, with purchasing managers’ index data from the manufacturing sector due from the UK and the Europe throughout the morning.

Tesco confirms Murphy will lead board as he exits Tate & Lyle post

07:15 , Daniel O'Boyle

Gerry Murphy will become the new chair of Tesco and exit the same role at Tate & Lyle.

As was reported over the weekend, Murphy, who is also chair of Burberry, will replace John Allan. Allan announced his departure in May after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour. Allan said the claims were “baseless” but Tesco said they risked “becoming a distraction.

A general view of a sign for a Tesco Express store on in Sheffield, UK (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Murphy will leave the Tate & Lyle role but remain chair of Burberry.

Gerry Murphy said: “I am delighted to join the Tesco Board as its Chair. Tesco has a very important role to play in its markets, serving customers, communities and the planet a little better every day. I'm fully committed to helping Ken and the Tesco team deliver on this purpose and very excited about the strategic opportunities for growth across the Tesco group. I also want to pay tribute to my predecessor, John Allan, whom I have known for many years. John has left Tesco with its business, management and Board in great shape and fit for the future.”

