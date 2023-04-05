FTSE 100 Live: Services PMI to test pound strength, gold surges

(Evening Standard)

Sterling’s 10-month high at near to $1.25 will today be tested by an update on activity in the UK’s dominant services sector.

The PMI reading for March should highlight a pick-up in confidence, even though interest rates have continued to rise.

On the corporate front, FTSE 100-listed components supplier RS Group and the car showroom business Lookers have posted figures.

Services sector in focus, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:31 , Graeme Evans

Stock markets fell yesterday after it emerged that the number of US job openings in February fell below 10 million for the first time since 2021, raising concerns about the world’s biggest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both closed down by around 0.6%, while the FTSE 100 index also surrendered earlier gains to finish in negative territory.

London’s top flight is expected to open broadly unchanged at 7638 this morning as attention turns to various PMI releases from Europe’s services sector.

The reading for the UK, which is due to be disclosed at 0930, is expected to show further expansion in activity.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “While manufacturing has been struggling, and is in large part contracting, services activity has been picking up across the board, whether it be in the US, Europe, or the UK.

“Energy prices have also been falling, notably petrol prices, as well as that of natural gas, consumers have had more disposable income than expected.

“This has had the effect of exerting upward pressure on services inflation which is prompting concerns over stickier than expected prices.”

Ofcom refers cloud market to CMA after probe

07:14 , Simon Hunt

Ofcom is to refer the cloud market to the UK competition watchdog after uncovering what it called “concerning practices” by key market players during an investigation.

Ofcom said it was calling in the Competition and Markets Authority because it was “particularly concerned about the practices of Amazon and Microsoft because of their market position.”

Charging customers to leave the cloud, restrictions on interoperability between different providers and offering discounts to move all their cloud services to one provider were among the issues raised during the probe.

Ofcom director Fergal Farragher, said: “We’ve done a deep dive into the digital backbone of our economy, and uncovered some concerning practices, including by some of the biggest tech firms in the world.

“High barriers to switching are already harming competition in what is a fast-growing market. We think more in-depth scrutiny is needed, to make sure it’s working well for people and businesses who rely on these services.”

(PA Archive)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:50 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Today we’re expecting: