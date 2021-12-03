FTSE 100 Live: See-saw week for stock markets ends on high, oil prices climb

(ESI)

Stock markets are ending a difficult week on the front foot after weekly jobless claims figures last night pointed to continued resilience in the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.8% and the FTSE 100 index has opened 0.8% higher to extend a see-saw performance caused by this week's Omicron uncertainty.

US economists are now looking ahead to today's monthly non-farm payrolls figure, which may step up the pressure on Federal Reserve policymakers to accelerate the tapering of pandemic support.

Oil prices are 3% higher this morning after Opec and its allies stuck by existing production plans but pledged to make “immediate adjustments” if demand slowed.

08:39 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Cellular Goods, the cannabis skincare product company backed by David Beckham, has seen its losses soar over the last year as it invested in setting up production and going public.

Cellular Goods, which IPO’d in London in February, lost £3.3 million in the 12 months to the end of August. The company, which only recently launched its first product, made no revenue. The business raised £13 million from its listing and still has just over £9 million in the bank.

Losses were much higher than the £330,000 recorded in 2019. The jump was driven by IPO costs, investment in business set-up, and a one-off £900,000 charge linked to a share-based bonus scheme for management and staff.

IAG shares continue recovery

08:34 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is up 0.7% or 52.89 points to 7182.10, still some way short of the 7310 seen prior to the Omicron volatility.

Oil stocks drove today's rebound as Brent crude quickly recovered the ground lost in the wake of Thursday's Opec meeting.

BP also benefited from an upgrade by Deutsche Bank to lift 2% or 7.85p to 344.45p, while Royal Dutch Shell added 22.6p to 1651.80p.

British Airways owner IAG continued its recent improvement, up 2.68p to 135p. The shares were 154.3p prior to the discovery of the variant and closed as low as 127.5p on Tuesday.

The FTSE 250 index improved 150.48 points to 22,835.32, with easyJet 2% higher.

Brent rallies, BP shares upgraded

08:11 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude futures dipped to below $66 a barrel at one point yesterday after Opec and its allies stuck by existing production plans.

The respite only proved temporary, however, as the price is today back above $71 after the cartel left the door ajar for further action pending developments in the pandemic.

Deutsche Bank's oil team said: “Omicron-inspired skittishness and concerns over potential 2022 oil oversupply are understandable, but we feel the $12 a barrel fall in Brent over the last week will prove an over reaction in due course.”

They note that crude inventories remain below five year averages and that several Opec members are struggling to meet their quotas.

On the back of these expectations, the City bank has upgraded price targets on several European oil majors. Deutsche Bank now rates BP as a “buy” with a price target 26% higher at 404p, while the forecast for Royal Dutch Shell “A” shares is 8.9% higher at 2038p .

Improving trend for US jobs market

07:55 , Graeme Evans

Today's US jobs report for November comes less than two weeks’ away from the Federal Reserve's next meeting, where policymakers will decide whether to accelerate the pace of tapering economic support.

Deutsche Bank's US economists are looking for non-farm payrolls to grow by 600,000, which would be the fastest pace since July and take the unemployment rate down to a post-pandemic low of 4.4%.

Further signs of encouragement came in last night's weekly claims report, with the number a better-than-expected 222,000.

The Federal Reserve is reducing its level of bond buying by $10 billion in treasuries and $5 bilion a month in mortgage-backed securities, but chairman Jerome Powell this week signalled a quicker pace may be needed amid concerns over inflation.

Oil prices higher and FTSE 100 lifted

07:42 , Graeme Evans

A rollercoaster week for stock markets as they fluctuate in response to developments around the Omicron variant is poised to end on a high today.

CMC Markets has forecast that the FTSE 100 index will rise 34 points to 7163, with sentiment boosted by a strong rebound for US markets last night after weekly jobless claims pointed to continued resilience in the labour market.

The monthly non-farm payrolls figure is due to be released later today, with a strong figure likely to increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to accelerate the tapering of its massive bond-buying programme.

Stock market confidence will also be tested later by the release of figures in the UK and Europe covering activity levels in the services sector.

Oil prices, meanwhile, have crept back up after Opec and its allies yesterday agreed to stick by existing production plans for an extra 400,000 barrels a day in January.

The move follows calls from world leaders to do more to curb inflationary pressures.

Uncertainty over the demand impact from the Omicron variant has already wiped more than $10 a barrel from the oil price and Opec has made it clear it is ready to make “immediate adjustments” should the global economy slow.

That pledge contributed to today's 2% rise in Brent crude futures to $70.87 and for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to $67.73 a barrel.

Oanda's markets commentator Jeffrey Halley said: “Unless we get a major Omicron escalation, I will stick my neck out and say that this week’s lows for Brent and WTI likely represent the lows for the medium-term.”