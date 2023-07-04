FTSE 100 Live: Sainsbury’s ‘battling inflation’; shares seen slightly lower; Australia rate pause

The FTSE 100 is set to open slightly lower this morning (Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open slightly lower today, while Sainsbury’s results should provide an insight into food price inflation.

Summer travel returns as low-cost airlines see jump in passengers

07:29 , Daniel O'Boyle

The rebound of summer travel continued into June, as two of Europe’s leading low-cost airlines reported a jump in passengers.

Ryanair flew 17.4 million passengers during the month, up 9.4%, despite 900 flights being cancelled, mostly due to air traffic controller strikes in France. The Irish carrier has now flown 173.4 million passengers over the last 12 months.

Wizz Air flew 5.3 million passengers, up 22.5% from last year, as it announced new flights to Albania.

Sainsbury cuts price of toilet roll and bolognese

07:24 , Simon English

SAINSBURY’S today claimed to be leading the way on leading food prices as the sector tries to fend off allegations of “greedflation”.

Yesterday it cut the cost of its own brand toilet paper by 11%. Today it said it had invested £60 million in price cuts on other essentials such as pasta and chicken.

The cost increases on one popular family meal – Spaghetti Bolognese – have been absorbed by the company, it said by example.

In the 16 weeks to June 24, sales rose by 9.8%, though clothing sales were down 3.7%, a sign that customers are cutting back on non-essentials.

For the full year, Sainsbury expects to make profits of between £640 million and £700 million, unchanged since the last time it updated the City.

Simon Roberts, the CEO under pay for a near £5 million pay deal, said: “We are putting all of our energy and focus into battling inflation so that customers get the very best prices when they shop with us, particularly now as household budgets are under more pressure than ever. Food inflation is starting to fall and we are fully committed to passing on savings to our customers.”

FTSE 100 set for steady start

07:24 , Michael Hunter

The FTSE 100 is expected to make a steady start today, with action on European equities markets likely to be constrained with the US closed for the Indepence Day holiday.

Overall, London’s main stock index slipped over the the previous session, as falls for healthcare stocks outweighed a gain for resource stocks, led by miners. It inched 0.1% lower overall .

A lack of set-piece data on the economic calendar left traders looking ahead past the lack of Wall Street trade to the next session, when forward-looking purchasing managers’ index data for the services sector is due across Europe. The numbers will play into perceptions about whether rising interest rates are starting to bite in the fight against inflation.

Michael Hewson at CMC Markets said that there were signs from “ falling input costs due to lower fuel costs, commodity price decreases, and improvements in supply chains” that “ a wave of disinflation is working its way through the global economy.

He warns that “for all the hawkish narrative coming from central bankers ... if they aren’t careful, they could end up over tightening at a time when inflation is already on a downward path.”

