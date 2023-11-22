FTSE 100 Live: Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO, markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement proposals

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement

Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:19 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

All City eyes are on Jeremy Hunt this afternoon as he unveils his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons, in what some have touted as the biggest round of tax cuts in years.

Will Hunt's proposals be as bold and market-moving as they have been billed? Probably not. But there remains a big City wish-list of policy changes the Chancellor should make.

We'll be covering the Chancellor's remarks live -- stay tuned to follow along.

Here's a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO

06:29 , Simon Hunt

Sam Altman has returned as CEO of OpenAI in the latest dramatic twist in its boardroom saga.

Altman was abruptly sacked by the OpenAI board on Friday, but staff at the ChatGPT maker had urged for his reinstatement and called on the board that sacked him to be replaced.

OpenAI appears to have heeded those calls, after introducing a new board with Altman back at the helm alongside new members which include former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor.

In a statement OpenAI said: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo."We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."