FTSE 100 Live: Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO, markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement proposals

Markets await Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement
Tuesday 21 November 2023 23:19 , Simon Hunt
Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.
All City eyes are on Jeremy Hunt this afternoon as he unveils his Autumn Statement to the House of Commons, in what some have touted as the biggest round of tax cuts in years.
Will Hunt's proposals be as bold and market-moving as they have been billed? Probably not. But there remains a big City wish-list of policy changes the Chancellor should make.
Venture capitalist Seb Wallace of Triple Point has written in Standard urging for an end the EIS and VCT sunset clause for good.
Investors and academics in climate tech have urged more support for the nascent industry to make it globally competitive.
And former government adviser Ben Ramanauskas has laid out five tax measures Jeremy Hunt should prioritise, including a land value tax and making a measure known as full expensing permanent.
Here's a summary of our top stories from yesterday:
Public finances borrowing balloons to £14,9 billion in October, second highest on record, including a record £7.5 billion in interest debt
Deliveroo wins “landmark” Supreme Court ruling on rider worker rights
Capita to lay off 900 staff in redundancy drive
AO World upgrades profit expectations after introducing delivery charges for first time
Workspace falls to £147.9 million loss on property revaluation - but demand stays strong
BBC’s Wogan House in Fitzrovia to become a flexible work space in property deal after 60 years under the Beeb’s ownership
Green tech bosses write to PM to warn on impact of Government’s net zero retreat
Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO
06:29 , Simon Hunt
Sam Altman has returned as CEO of OpenAI in the latest dramatic twist in its boardroom saga.
Altman was abruptly sacked by the OpenAI board on Friday, but staff at the ChatGPT maker had urged for his reinstatement and called on the board that sacked him to be replaced.
OpenAI appears to have heeded those calls, after introducing a new board with Altman back at the helm alongside new members which include former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor.
In a statement OpenAI said: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo."We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."