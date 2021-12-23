FTSE 100 Live: Ryanair doubles loss forecast as Omicron travel restrictions bite

(ESI)

Ryanair is to cut its January schedule by a third as the low-cost carrier last night revealed the major financial impact of travel restrictions to deal with the Omicron variant.

With Christmas demand severely weakened by last weekend's ban on UK arrivals into France and Germany, Ryanair more than doubled its annual loss forecast to as much as 450 million euros (£382 million). It has also been hit by the suspension of EU flights to Morocco.

The update came as Wall Street markets rallied sharply after encouraging data on the severity of the Omicron variant boosted hopes the world can avoid more lockdowns.

US markets rally after strong GDP figure

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Better-than-expected data from the US economy and receding fears about the impact of the Omicron variant ensured financial markets rallied overnight.

Most sectors were higher on Wall Street as the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.7% stronger and the tech-heavy Nasdaq improved 1.2%.

The gains came after figures showed that the US economy expanded by 2.3% in the September quarter, compared with previous estimates for 2.1%.

Signs that Omicron is not as severe as the Delta version also helped push Brent crude futures over $75 a barrel. The improved market sentiment prompted investors to exit safe haven assets such as the US dollar, wth the pound standing at 1.33 versus the greenback.

Gold rallied in response to the weaker dollar, leaving the price above $1,800 an ounce.