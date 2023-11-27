FTSE 100 Live: Rishi Sunak opens Global Investment Summit, shares seen higher

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Rightmove revenue gets a lift from new-build developers in slower housing market

07:44 , Michael Hunter

Rightmove said today its revenue is "marginally ahead" of expectations, "despite uncertainty in the housing market".

The UK's biggest property website said that property developers were making more use of it during the wider market slowdown, helping lift a ket industry measure, average revenue per advertiser, or ARPA.

"The majority of the growth has been driven by new homes developers, who have extended their usage of our Native Search Adverts and Advanced Development Listing products to sell their development," it said.

Often the place house hunters begin their search, and where homeowners watch the market, Rightmove lifted its ARPA outlook for the full year to between £112 and £116, up from £103 to £105.

Overall revenue was expected to rise by between 8% and 10%.

Gold touches 6-month high and Asian stock markets slip

07:17 , Michael Hunter

The price of gold touched its highest since mid-May during Asian trading hours, while stock indices there eased back in cautious trade.

Investors there were bracing for a series of economic indicators due out this week, including from China's manufacturing sector.

Amid the cautious feel to trade, gold moved higher above $2,000 an ounce to $2,013.10, helped by continued weakness for the dollar in line with a sense that US interest rates have peaked.

FTSE 100 set to push higher

07:02 , Michael Hunter

Futures markets are expecting London's main stock market to make modest gains in opening trade, towards the end of. strong month for wider European stock markets.

Investors will be keeping watch on the implications for energy markets of the meeting of oil exporting nations in OPEC+. It was delayed amid talk of disagreements among members over the implementation of existing cuts getting in the way of a move toward future curbs.

Brent crude is down 0.7% at $79.94.

According to futures trade, London's FTSE 100 will tick up by 8 points to 7513.5 points.

Rishi welcomes business leaders to Global Investment Summit

Sunday 26 November 2023 23:56 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Rishi Sunak is set to welcome hundreds of business figures to a summit at Hampton Court Palace today, as he hailed efforts to attract global investment to Britain as being at the “heart” of his growth plan.

The Prime Minister will mingle with top chief executives and investors at the Global Investment Summit in the venue’s grand surroundings.

Mr Sunak hailed a total of £29.5 billion committed by investors in the UK, triple the sum raised at the last global investment gathering in 2021.

The Prime Minister will join Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch later to open the summit, which is being attended by bosses from Blackstone, Aviva, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase amongst others.

Our business correspondent Simon Hunt is attending the summit and will bring you the latest from Hampton Court.

