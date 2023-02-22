FTSE 100 Live: Lloyds posts annual results, Rio Tinto cuts dividend

(Evening Standard)

Lloyds Banking Group today revealed unchanged annual profits of £6.9 billion as the lender benefited from a year of rising interest rates.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn called it a robust performance as he declared a 20% increase in the total dividend to 2.40p a share, alongside plans for a shares buyback worth up to £2 billion.

Rio Tinto shareholders, meanwhile, can expect a smaller dividend payment this yeqr after the mining giant declared an award of $4.92 a share. This is 53% lower than a year earlier and represents 60% of underlying earnings.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:39 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

Coming up today we have: