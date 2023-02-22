FTSE 100 Live: Lloyds posts annual results, Rio Tinto cuts dividend

Lloyds Banking Group today revealed unchanged annual profits of £6.9 billion as the lender benefited from a year of rising interest rates.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn called it a robust performance as he declared a 20% increase in the total dividend to 2.40p a share, alongside plans for a shares buyback worth up to £2 billion.

Rio Tinto shareholders, meanwhile, can expect a smaller dividend payment this yeqr after the mining giant declared an award of $4.92 a share. This is 53% lower than a year earlier and represents 60% of underlying earnings.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:39 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

  1. HSBC moved to fend off pressure from one of its biggest shareholders to break up the group and return chunks of cash to investors.

  2. The funds boss looking to buy Link, the administrator still embroiled in the Neil Woodford affair, says he hopes a deal can bring peace to many thousands of investors.

  3. UK private sector firms’ output increased on a month-on-month basis for the first time since July 2022, according to a survey of businesses conducted by S&P Global.

Coming up today we have:

  • Lloyds results

  • Rio Tinto results

  • Primary health properties results

