FTSE 100 Live: Ocado results, Wise trading update, grocery inflation

Ocado and Darktrace shares jump, FTSE 100 posts modest gain

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Ocado shares today jumped 7% despite the retail technology company’s wider half-year loss of £289 million.

The surge of 41.2p to 622.2p reflected relief at unchanged full-year guidance and strong growth in revenues at its solutions business.

Ocado’s performance came in an otherwise lacklustre London session as the FTSE 100 index edged 6.88 points higher at 7413.30.

Other risers included the Betfair and Paddy Power business Flutter Entertainment, which lifted 85p to 15,520p after JPMorgan placed the shares on “positive catalyst watch”.

Vodafone led the fallers, dropping 0.9p to 71p in a poor session for the telecoms sector that also saw BT drop 0.9p to 122.1p.

The FTSE 250 index lifted 41.42 points to 18,445.85, with Darktrace shares up 17% or 50.9p to 344.9p after it said EY had cleared its financial statements.

Shares in retirement business Just jumped 5.7p to 82.9p as it reported that sales more than doubled to £1.9 billion in the first half of the year.

FTSE up slightly as market opens

08:28 , Simon Hunt

A few minutes into the day’s trading session in London, the FTSE 100 has edged up slightly.

Here’a a look at your key market data:

Food prices are still soaring, but rate of inflation is cooling into CPI figures this week

08:14 , Michael Hunter

Discounting at supermarkets is helping to cool food price inflation, but the rate of overall rises is still high, according to a closely watched industry tracker.

Kantar, the market research group, found that grocery price inflation was 14.9% in the four weeks to July 9, down 1.6 percentage points in the steepest fall since it peaked in March at 17.5%. It was the fourth consecutive monthly fall.

Kantar said overall take-home grocery sales were up 10.4% year-on-year in the same period.

The numbers are out the day before the official Consumer Price Index reading for the UK for June is published, which will reveal the impact of the Bank of England’s fight against inflation. It is also expected to fall, to 8.2% from 8.7% a month ago, leaving UK price rises stubbornly high and significantly above the BOE’s official target of 2%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that the overall rate of grocery inflation remained “incredibly high”, but added: “Grocery price inflation has now been falling for four months in a row. That will be good news for many households.

“The change comes as spending on promotions has gone up for the first time in two years, now accounting for just over a quarter of the total market at 25.2%. One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen in this area is retailers ramping up loyalty card deals like Tesco’s Clubcard Prices and Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices. This could signal a change in focus by the grocers who had been concentrating their efforts on everyday low pricing, particularly by offering more value own-label lines.”

Ocado losses widen to £289 million

07:28 , Simon Hunt

Losses at Ocado widened to £289 million for the first six months of the year as the online supermarket vowed to continue with its “focus on driving cost efficiencies and cash flow improvement.”

Ocado said the losses, which were up by almost £80 million on last year, relate in part to “exceptional costs” of £77 million, which include the costs relating to the closure of its Hatfield distribution centre earlier in the year.

Retail sales grew 5% over the period to £1.2 billion, while sales of its logistics technology got a near-60% boost to just shy of £200 million.

US shares continue progress, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:17 , Graeme Evans

US markets shrugged off yesterday’s poor China GDP figures to post another strong session, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.9% at a 15-month high.

A solid start to the second quarter earnings season and hopes that the Federal Reserve is near the top of its rate rise cycle benefited the mood as the S&P 500 index advanced 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.2%.

The FANG+ index of tech and mega cap stocks that include Meta Platforms and Apple posted the best performance by rising 1.2% to reach a new all-time high.

In contrast, the FTSE 100 index fell 28 points and other European markets also finished lower after China’s second quarter GDP reading of 6.3% came in short of expectations to fuel fears over the global economy.

Deutsche Bank said it had lowered its view on the country’s growth for 2023 from 6% to 5.3%, and for 2024 from 6.1% to 5%, noting evidence of lacklustre domestic consumption demand and a deterioration in the property sector. They expect additional monetary easing to come through in the second half of the year.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was closed yesterday but caught up with developments by falling 2%, while other Asia indices were mixed today. IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to open slightly lower.

Darktrace shrugs off short-seller report after EY investigation clears its financial statements

07:15 , Simon Hunt

Cybersecurity business Darktrace has batted away concerns over the accuracy of its reporting after an external investigation by EY has prompted it to alter any of its published accounts.

“Neither Management, nor the Board consider EY's report to have any impact on Darktrace's previously filed public company financial statements nor to change their belief that those financial statements fairly represent Darktrace's financial position and results,” the firm said.

However, the report, which Darktrace has not published or given a summary of, did identify “a number of areas already known to Darktrace where systems, processes or controls could be improved” including “a small number of errors and inconsistencies.”

In a 70-page report released at the end of January, New York-based Quintessential Capital Management said it was “deeply skeptical” about the validity of Darktrace’s financial statements and expressed its fear that “sales, margins, and growth rates may be overstated and close to a sharp correction.”

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:47 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the Evening Standard City Desk.

Tomorrow, we’ll get the full picture of just how stubborn inflation in the UK has become. But we’ll get an early indication of this later this morning with the release of Kantar grocery inflation figures at 8am.

Data released in previous months has shown food inflation running significantly higher than the average UK inflation rate, intensifying cost-of-living pressures for those on lower incomes. However, some supermarkets have already talked about cutting prices on a range of products.

Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday:

Also this morning, we’re expecting trading updates from online supermarket Ocado, mining giant Rio Tinto and fintech Wise. Later in the day, we’ll get updates from some major US banks.