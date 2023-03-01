FTSE 100 Live: Persimmon, Aston Martin and Just Eat post results, Revolut sales jump
Persimmon, Just Eat Takeaway, Aston Martin Lagonda and Reckitt Benckiser are among companies reporting today as the annual results season continues.
Housebuilder Persimmon reported a 4% rise in underlying profits to just over £1 billion but provisions for building safety remediation meant the bottom-line figure fell to £730.7 million from £966.8 million the year before.
Chief executive Dean Finch warned that completions will be down markedly this year and “as a consequence, so will margin and profits”.
Recap: Yesterday’s top stories
06:37 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.
Losses at Ocado have widened to a staggering £500 million as the online grocery business battles soaring inflation, weak consumer sentiment and a normalising of shopping habits following an end to pandemic restrictions.
Food bills soaring at record 17.1% as milk, egg and margarine prices spike.
Derwent London says ‘buzzing’ West End helps 2023 lettings pass last year’s total already.
London fintech Railsr in emergency sales talks as FCA monitors health