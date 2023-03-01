FTSE 100 Live: Persimmon, Aston Martin and Just Eat post results, Revolut sales jump

(Evening Standard)

Persimmon, Just Eat Takeaway, Aston Martin Lagonda and Reckitt Benckiser are among companies reporting today as the annual results season continues.

Housebuilder Persimmon reported a 4% rise in underlying profits to just over £1 billion but provisions for building safety remediation meant the bottom-line figure fell to £730.7 million from £966.8 million the year before.

Chief executive Dean Finch warned that completions will be down markedly this year and “as a consequence, so will margin and profits”.

