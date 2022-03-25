FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales down, consumer confidence weakens as prices surge

Retail sales have fallen and consumer confidence is at its lowest level in 16 months amid the recent surge in living costs.

The Office for National Statistics reported an unexpected 0.3% decline in retail sales volumes for February, although some of this weakness reflected a drop in food sales as more people went out to pubs and restaurants.

Consumer confidence, meanwhile, continues to deteriorate after GfK reported the worst reading since November 2020 as households face up to 30-year-high levels of inflation, record fuel and food prices and a recent interest rate hike.

Consumers facing a “wall of worry”

08:01 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index decreased five points to minus 31 in March, a level last seen in October and November 2020 when Covid numbers were rising. It is the fourth month in a row that UK consumer confidence has dropped.

All five measures in the survey were down in comparison to February, with confidence in people’s own financial situation and in the wider economy severely depressed amid the Ukraine war and sharply higher commodity prices.

Joe Staton, GfK’s client strategy director, said: “A wall of worry is confronting consumers this month and there is an unmistakable sense of crisis in our numbers.

“Consumers across the UK are experiencing the impact of soaring living costs with 30-year-high levels of inflation, record high fuel and food prices, a recent interest rate hike and the prospect of more increases to come, and higher taxation too – all against a background of stagnant pay rises that cannot compensate for the financial duress.”

China stocks lower, FTSE 100 holds firm

07:44 , Graeme Evans

China-focused technology stocks took another hammering today as investors worried about the ongoing US threat to dump dual-listed stocks that fail to meet its audit inspection rules.

The latest sell-off came despite China’s pledge last week to resolve the issue ahead of a potential US crackdown starting in 2024. Around 270 companies may be impacted.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 3% lower while the Shanghai index fell by 1% today, although European markets are set for a steady start today.

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open unchanged at 7467, having returned to near the level seen prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a month ago.

Strong gains on Wall Street have helped the mood after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and Nasdaq lifted by 2%, despite the prospect of a rapid rise in US interest rates to offset inflation. Futures markets are pointing to a steady session later.

The resilient performance comes despite a long list of negative developments, including Brent crude still at $120 a barrel this morning.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “There is a war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, slowing growth in China and the Federal Reserve is bent on stamping out inflation - yet the S&P is less than 6% below its all-time high and has added almost 9% in the past couple of weeks.

“How so? Everyone, both buy and sell-side, is asking the same question, but no one is sure why.”

