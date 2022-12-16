FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales fall, consumer confidence near record low

(Evening Standard)

The impact of higher interest rates and surging living costs is today revealed in retail sales and consumer confidence figures.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes are estimated to have fallen 0.4% in November following a rise of 0.9% the previous month.

Consumer confidence is near a record low after GfK recorded a reading of minus 42 for December, compared with minus 49 seen in September.

Consumer confidence improved for the third month in a row in December, but the reading of minus 42 is still near to the record low of minus 49 recorded in September.

GfK said it was the first time in the survey’s 50-year history that the index has been at minus 40 or worse for eight months or more in a row.

The reading for people’s personal financial situation over the next 12 months remains at minus 29 and the major purchase index is at minus 34, albeit an improvement of four points on the previous month.

Joe Staton, GfK’s client services director, said: “Real wages are falling as inflation continues to bite hard, further straining the discretionary budget of many households as we enter the last few shopping days before Christmas.”

Rank Group warns on profit as gamblers spend less in Grovesnor casinos

Gamblers have not returned to Rank Group casinos in the numbers expected, prompting a profit warning from the FTSE 250 company.

Famed for its high-rolling Grovesnor casinos, the staple of the West End said trading in the second quarter was “weaker than expected”. Weekly net gaming revenue of £5.8 million was “only marginally ahead” of the first quarter.

The company added; “We had expected Grosvenor venues to have continued to improve throughout Q2 and then into the second half of the year, but this improvement has not yet materialised, driven by lower customer spend per visit.”

That meant it now forecast like-for-like operating profit of between £10 million and £20 million for the year to June 30 2023, with the “main variable being the performance of Grovesnor”. Underlying operating profit for the full year which ended on June 30 2022 was just over £40 million.

Visits to its Mecca bingo chain took a hit from the cold snap and as punters stayed at home to watch the World Cup.

Fulham Shore profits shrink as CEO vows to conserve cash

Half-year profits at Franco Manca and The Real Greek owner The Fulham Shore shrunk over 80% to just £300,000 today, its results show, despite a 26% jump in revenues to almost £50 million as it dealt with soaring labour and food inflation.

Fulham Shore executive chairman David Page said: “The Board remains mindful that we continue to operate against an unstable political and economic backdrop, which in turn has impacted consumer confidence and driven up our costs as well as facing significant challenges from the ongoing transportation disruption.

“Reflecting on this, our aims over the coming 12 months are to conserve cash for our shareholders, to proceed cautiously, and take advantage of ever-decreasing rents.”

Markets steady despite alarm over rate rise outlook

Fears over how far rate setters will go in tightening monetary policy last night left the FTSE 100 index 0.9% lower and caused the S&P 500 to finish down 2.5%.

The sell-off was triggered by the hawkish stance of Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday and yesterday’s guidance from the European Central Bank that interest rates are likely to raise rates by another 1% by the spring.

The Bank of England also confirmed a further 0.5% increase, taking its base rate to a post-2008 high of 3.5%.

This week’s central bank announcements have added to fears that much higher rates will send the global economy into a period of stagflation. However, European markets look set for a steadier session today after CMC Markets forecast a rise of 22 points to 7448 for the FTSE 100 index.

Retail sales down in Black Friday month

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.4% in November, having risen by 0.9% in October in a bounce back from the impact of the additional bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

The November calculations by the Office for National Statistics include Black Friday, although it notes that for many retailers their promotional activity lasted throughout the month.

Sales volumes for online retailers fell by 2.8% in November, continuing a downward trend seen since early 2021.

Department stores sales volumes rose by 1.7% over the month, while household goods stores lifted 4.4%. Clothing sales volumes rose by 2.1%, mainly because of growth in footwear stores, but remained 2% below their February 2020 levels.

The ONS also reported that food store sales volumes rose by 0.9%, with anecdotal evidence from retailers suggesting that customers stocked up early for Christmas.

City analysts had been expecting November growth of 0.3%, although that was before today’s revision in October’s volumes from 0.6% to 0.9%.