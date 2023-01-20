FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales post surprise decline, consumer confidence dips

(Evening Standard)

Retail sales showed an unexpected decline in December as rising shop prices and higher living costs weakened demand.

The 1% fall in volumes reported by the Office for National Statistics compared with City expectations for a 0.5% increase.

The picture appears no better at the start of 2023 after GfK revealed a near record low in its consumer confidence barometer.

FTSE 100 steadies, Spirent shares drop 12%

09:03 , Graeme Evans

The London market has recouped some of yesterday’s losses, with the FTSE 100 index up 30.77 points to 7778.06 and the FTSE 250 index 33.45 points higher at 19,607.45.

Renewables giant SSE led the top flight after it upgraded earnings expectations to more than 150p a share, compared with previous guidance of at least 120p a share. The shares rose 33p to 1734p.

The fallers board was led by investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown after a decline of 3%, while consumer-focused stocks Diageo, Unilever and bottling company Coca-Cola HBC lost around 1%.

Today’s strong update by corporate merchandise firm 4imprint sent its shares 4% higher in the FTSE 250 index, but Spirent Communications dropped 12% as the provider of testing and analytics said some customers had delayed investment divisions.

Retail fears grow amid rising rates

08:47 , Graeme Evans

The recent resilience in consumer spending towards the end of last year petered out in December, with sales volumes down by an unexpected 1% in the month.

Capital Economics expects this weakness to persist well into 2023, noting that the bulk of the drag from rising interest rates has yet to have been felt.

The consultancy points out that the retail sector has been in recession since the autumn of 2021, with today’s release the 12th fall in retail sales volumes in 14 months.

The pessimistic outlook is reinforced by today’s near record low consumer confidence reading and deteriorating credit card spending figures from earlier this month.

Economist Olivia Cross said: “We expect that weakness will continue as the drags on activity, particularly from higher interest rates, intensify in 2023 and the economy slips into recession.”

Netflix shares rally, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:56 , Graeme Evans

Netflix shares jumped 7% in after-hours trading last night after the streaming service comfortably beat Wall Street expectations with the addition of 7.7 million customers in the fourth quarter.

Reported operating profit of $550 million (£445 million) was over $200 million (£162 million) better than expected, reflecting the better revenue and slower-than-expected hiring. Underlying operating margins were 20%, at the top end of the guidance range.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said: “Netflix has had a showstopping end to the year, in a performance even its worst critics can’t argue with.

“While Wall Street sags with the weight of recession fear and Federal Reserve jitters, Netflix’s huge beat on subscriber numbers has injected some much-needed optimism into the mix. The subscriber growth has come from a combination of acquisition and retention, which is incredibly important.”

US markets fell on Thursday due to signs of weakening consumer demand and the threat of interest rates staying high for longer.

The Netflix boost should mean a more resilient session later, while CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to recover 38 points to 7785 after yesterday’s 1% decline.

Christmas shoppers leave it late at The Works while postal strikes hit online sales

07:51 , Michael Hunter

Discount books, toys and crafts retailer The Works said Christmas shoppers left it late last year, but turned up the week before the big day to help sales across its 500 stores rise by almost 10% in the 11 weeks to January 15.

But online sales dropped 14% in the period and it said they have continued to be “disappointing” . It said customers were “losing confidence in retailers’ delivery promises in light of the widely reported postal strikes, and the potential for knock-on effects on other carriers.

The mainstay of London high streets from Camden to Woolwich also said in-store sales stayed strong in January, with the level of marked down stock expected to rise after low levels last year.

But it reported a loss of almost £11 million for the first half of its financial year, up from a £1 million loss a year earlier. although it pointed out that its business is seasonal, with profit coming mainly from the second half and the festive period.

The Birmingham-based firm’s range of games, stationery and novelties make it a family favourite for stocking-fillers and present buying. It warned in August that inflation and the rising cost of living meant Christmas trading would mean sales growth in the period would be uncertain.

Today, its CEO Gavin Peck said: “Whilst the trading environment remains uncertain, we are encouraged by the strength of our performance during and after the key Christmas period.”

Retail sales fall, confidence near record low

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Retail sales volumes fell by 1% in December, having been forecast to reverse November’s 0.5% decline.

Food sales were hit hard as shoppers cut back in the face of rising prices, while online retailers suffered due to the impact of Royal Mail industrial action.

The amount spent rose 3.8% in December from the year before, but an inflation rate above 10% meant shoppers got much less for their money as volumes declined by 5.8% on a year earlier.

With soaring energy bills and inflation continuing to swallow up pay rises, GfK said its measure of consumer confidence fell to minus 45 in January. That’s near a record low and defied expectations for a slight improvement.

4imprint smashes profits estimates as sales soar 45%

07:27 , Simon Hunt

Promotional product maker 4imprint seems to be going from strength to strength with its profits smashing previous estimates.

The maker of branded mugs, wristbands and keyring hailed a “particularly strong finish to the year,” with revenue up 45% to $1.14 billion (£0.92 billion).

Pre-tax profits at the firm are set to come in above the top end of estimates, topping $100 million.

4imprint said: “The Board is delighted with the Group’s progress in 2022, which reflects clarity of strategy, the flexibility and resilience of the business model and the outstanding dedication of the team. The Group enters 2023 with optimism.”