FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales beat hopes, consumer confidence picks up

(Evening Standard)

The UK economy’s robust start to the year continued today as retail sales beat expectations and consumer confidence hit a one-year high.

The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes rose by 1.2% in February as it also revised its January growth estimate to 0.9% from 0.5% previously.

Meanwhile, GfK’s measure of consumer confidence showed a reading of minus 36, up from minus 38 previously as expectations for the UK economy continue to improve.

Consumer confidence shows recovery

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The latest consumer confidence report from GfK continues to point to poor sentiment as wages fail to keep pace with price growth.

However, a reading of minus 36 is the best level in a year and up from the record low of minus 49 in September and February’s minus 38.

The outlook for personal finances weighed on today’s score, with further pressure looming after yesterday’s latest hike in interest rates.

Retail sales stronger than forecast in February helped by discounting in department stores

07:16 , Michael Hunter

Retail sales fell year-on-year in February, but not by as much as economists expected, in another sign of resilience in the UK economy a day after the Bank of England raised interest rates, sticking with its fight against inflation.

Sales in the month were down by 3.5% year-on-year, less than the 4.7% forecast and the 5.1% decline in January. On a Month-on-month basis, they rose by more than expected, up 1.2% rather than the 0.2% forecast and January’s 0.9% monthly rise.

The Office for National Statistics said Non-food stores sales volumes rose by 2.4% over the month because of strong sales in discount department stores. Fuel sales volumes fell by 1.1% in February 2023 following a rise of 1.1% in January 2023 when rail strikes may have increased car travel.

The numbers follow the BoE’s determination to vote through a quarter-point rate rise to 4.25% yesterday as it prioritised its bid to tame inflation -- which was unexpectedly stuck in double digits, at 10.4% this week – over worries about turmoil in parts of the global banking sector.