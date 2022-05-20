FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales rise despite record low consumer confidence

(Evening Standard)

A mixed picture on spending emerged today as better-than-expected retail sales figures offset a record low consumer confidence figure.

Retail sales volumes rose 1.4% in April, which was better than the 0.2% decline forecast and the 1.2% fall seen the previous month.

Meanwhile, the latest consumer confidence score from GfK fell two points to minus 40, which is the lowest since records began in 1974 as household worry about rising energy, food and fuel costs.

FTSE 100 and miners rally, Royal Mail up 5%

08:53 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is up 1.35% or 95.70 points to 7398.44, meaning the top flight has recovered all but 40 points of yesterday’s losses.

The improvement caps another volatile week for global markets after updates from US-based retailers Target and Walmart fuelled recession fears and traders continued to forecast the need for much higher interest rates.

Miners including Anglo American and Glencore were 2% stronger after China’s central bank cut a key lending rate today, while there was a 5% rebound for Royal Mail after its fall of 12% on the back of Thursday’s annual results.

The FTSE 250 index climbed 1% or 210.23 points to 19,899.25, led by a 5% recovery for cyber security firm Darktrace and 3% gain for publisher Future.

THG shares up 24% after bid interest

08:19 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Hut Group business THG are up 24% at 144p after two potential bidders were revealed last night, including property billionaire and one-time Chelsea bidder Nick Candy.

The other approach is from a consortium led by Belerion Capital Group, but its proposal valuing the e-commerce company at 170p a share or just over £2 billion has already been rejected by the THG board.

Founder and chief executive Matt Moulding floated THG in 2020 and shares spent their first year consistently trading above 600p. They were at 80p in early March and stood at 116p prior to last night’s announcements.

Analysts at Liberum believe the shares are highly undervalued, based on a price target of 700p.

Story continues

They said today: “A bidder could take the company private and look to later relist in the US, where such tech companies receive much greater appreciation from investors.

“The three key THG businesses – Beauty, Nutrition and Ingenuity - combined should generate over £2 billion in sales in 2022, and if separated out, would be highly valued strategic assets in their own right which should underpin the valuation.”

Consumer confidence at record low - GfK

07:59 , Graeme Evans

GfK’s consumer confidence score of minus 40 is a record low for the monthly barometer, weaker than in the darkest days of the global banking crisis, the impact of Brexit on the economy or the Covid shutdown.

Consumer pessimism is most evident in depressed sub-measures on the general economy, which are at minus 63 for the past year and minus 56 for the coming year. GfK’s major purchase index also decreased for each of the past six months and is currently at minus 35.

The readings, which are being driven by inflation at a 40-year high amid soaring food and fuel bills, come despite a 50-year low for UK unemployment with vacancies outnumbering job seekers for the first time.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said: “The outlook for consumer confidence is gloomy, and nothing on the economic horizon shows a reason for optimism any time soon.”

FTSE 100 higher, S&P 500 near bear market

07:34 , Graeme Evans

Traders are expecting a positive session in Europe after Asian markets rallied in the wake of further support for China’s Covid-hit economy.

The country’s central bank cut its mortgage reference rate for the second time this year, a move that was followed by gains of more than 1% for stock markets in the region.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 78 points higher at 7380, putting back some of the 135 points loss seen on Thursday after weak updates from retailers including Target and Walmart fuelled global recession fears.

US future markets also point to a positive start, which means the S&P 500 may avoid bear market territory after yesterday falling 0.6% to the brink of a 20% drop from its all-time high seen in January.

Unless there’s a major improvement today, the S&P 500 will decline for the seventh consecutive week for the first time since 2001.

Brent crude oil prices, meanwhile, are little changed over the week at just under $112 a barrel and Bitcoin remains close to the $30,000 mark after heavy falls in cryptocurrency markets last week.