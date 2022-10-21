FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales fall, government borrowing surges

(Evening Standard)

Retail sales volumes have fallen by more than expected as households cut back spending in the face of rising borrowing and energy costs.

The decline of 1.4% reported by the Office for National Statistics for September was much higher than the 0.5% forecast and followed last month’s slump of 1.7%. It came as the monthly consumer confidence report from GfK showed a near record reading of minus 47.

There was a further blow for the UK economy today when it emerged that public sector borrowing hit £20 billion in September, compared with £17.1 billion forecast.

Retailers add to FTSE 100 weakness, Royal Mail owner down 4%

08:30 , Graeme Evans

Consumer-focused stocks are dominating the FTSE 100 index fallers board after this morning’s weaker-than-expected retail sales figures.

JD Sports Fashion dropped 4p to 96.3p, Next lost 116p to 4761p and Sports Direct owner Frasers Group retreated 18.5p to 628.5p.

BAE Systems lifted 7.2p to 816.6p, but the FTSE 100 index fell 46.48 points to 6897.43 as investors also reacted to Wall Street weakness.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index lost 0.7% or 121.99 points to 17,266.94, led by a fall of 4% or 7.85p to 193.256p for Royal Mail business International Distributions Services.

The latest decline for the strike-hit business followed the decision of Liberum analysts to cut their price target from 185p to 115p.

Pressure on Chancellor after borrowing surge

08:19 , Graeme Evans

The £20 billion borrowing figure is much higher than forecast, but revisions to estimates for previous months mean that the total in the first six months of the fiscal year is £400 million lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expected at this stage.

However, this is before taking into account the government’s energy price support and what’s left of the mini-budget tax cutting measures.

Capital Economics thinks borrowing will be closer to £210 billion in 2022/23, rather than the OBR’s March forecast of £99 billion.

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at the consultancy, said: “This means the Chancellor will need to reveal further policy measures of about £34 billion to fill the remaining fiscal hole and restore credibility in the eyes of the financial markets.”

Story continues

Deliveroo shares rise after uptick in orders

08:13 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Deliveroo grew 2.5% to 84p this morning after the firm reported a boost in the size of orders in the third quarter.

Orders grew 5% in the UK during the third quarter, while the size of orders increased too. However, order numbers contracted 7% internationally.

However, the firm re-adjusted its sales expectations to the bottom end of its forecast, attributing the cut to wider economic conditions.

The firm said it didn’t expect to reach profitability before the second half of next year.

Flutter appoints new chief financial officer

07:57 , Michael Hunter

Flutter, the FTSE 100 gambling and gaming company, has reshuffled its senior ranks, appointing a new chief financial officer and setting up an new chief operating officer role.

The owner of the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting brands said Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will join as CFO from the same job at hotels group IHG in the first half of next year. Flutter’s current CFO, Jonathan Hill , will move over to become its inaugural COO.

In the new job he will “maximise the benefits of Flutter’s global scale and support the strategic direction of the business,” Flutter said.

Tech shares under pressure, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Wall Street technology companies are facing a difficult session after social media platform Snap missed third quarter revenue expectations and disappointed with its guidance for the current trading period.

Snap’s shares slumped 27% last night in trading after the closing bell, while there was also pressure on Google business Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta Platforms after their shares dropped by 2% and 4% respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite and other leading US indices are pointing lower when dealings resume later, having fallen during Thursday session after US Treasury yields rose on expectations for more steep interest rate hikes.

In London, the pound has fallen below $1.12 after today’s worse than expected retail and public sector borrowing figures. Sterling briefly went above $1.13 after Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister yesterday afternoon.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.3% yesterday but CMC Markets expects a fall of 35 points 6908 when trading resumes this morning.

New CEO at Rightmove

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Rightmove, the FTSE 100 online property portal, has appointed a new CEO.

Johan Svanström, who worked in a senior role at travel site Expedia, will take over from the retiring Peter Brooks-Johnson after the company’s next set of full-year results.

A Swedish national based in the UK, Johan will move over from EQT, the global investment organisation. Rightmove pointed to his has many years of experience as a board director of both public and private technology companies across multiple countries.

Svanström will join Rightmove on 20 February 2023 as Executive Director and CEO designate and will be appointed chief executive officer on March 6.

Borrowing above expectations as debt bill surges

07:31 , Graeme Evans

The public finances continue to deteriorate after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded the second highest September borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993.

The total of £20 billion was £2.2 billion higher than a year ago and compared with the consensus forecast of £17.1 billion.

Central government day-to-day expenditure rose to £79.3 billion, which was £5.8 billion more than in September 2021 due to a £2.5 billion increase in debt interest payments to £7.7 billion. This was the highest September figure since records began in 1997 and reflected the effect of rising inflation on index-linked gilts.

Net social benefit payments were £25.7 billion, £4.4 billion more than in September 2021 following an increase in cost-of-living payments. This included enhanced Winter Fuel Payments that are recorded each September to be paid out during November and December.

Retail sales fall 1.4% in September

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Retail sales volumes have fallen by more than expected in another blow to the high street as households cut back spending in the face of rising borrowing and energy costs.

The decline of 1.4% reported by the Office for National Statistics for September was much higher than the 0.5% forecast and followed last month’s slump of 1.7%. It came as the monthly consumer confidence report from GfK showed a near record reading of minus 47.

Food store sales volumes fell by 1.8% in September 2022, which leaves them 3.2% below their pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020, as cash-strapped shoppers swapped premium supermarkets for budget stores.

Online retail sales volumes fell by 3.0% in September 2022 but sales volumes were 18.0% above their February 2020 levels.

Phil Monkhouse, Head of Sales at global financial services firm Ebury, said: “The economic storm clouds are gathering ominously and casting a growing shadow over the UK. Chaotic political uncertainty combined with double-digit inflation, rising borrowing costs, a likely recession and a winter energy bill shock are all slamming the brakes on high-street shopping.

“Household budgets are being squeezed forcing cut-backs on non-essential spending in a trend we only expect to accelerate and entrench over the coming months. Even the declining sales data itself masks declining real-terms shopping volumes as inflation means the value of sales broadly keeps pace with previous months.

“Food prices jumped nearly 15% in September and while the value of goods bought at food stores has increased over the previous months, the volume of goods has collapsed as customers are able to afford less with their food shop budget.”