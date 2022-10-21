FTSE 100 Live: Retail sales fall, government borrowing surges

City Staff
·7 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Retail sales volumes have fallen by more than expected as households cut back spending in the face of rising borrowing and energy costs.

The decline of 1.4% reported by the Office for National Statistics for September was much higher than the 0.5% forecast and followed last month’s slump of 1.7%. It came as the monthly consumer confidence report from GfK showed a near record reading of minus 47.

There was a further blow for the UK economy today when it emerged that public sector borrowing hit £20 billion in September, compared with £17.1 billion forecast.

Retailers add to FTSE 100 weakness, Royal Mail owner down 4%

08:30 , Graeme Evans

Consumer-focused stocks are dominating the FTSE 100 index fallers board after this morning’s weaker-than-expected retail sales figures.

JD Sports Fashion dropped 4p to 96.3p, Next lost 116p to 4761p and Sports Direct owner Frasers Group retreated 18.5p to 628.5p.

BAE Systems lifted 7.2p to 816.6p, but the FTSE 100 index fell 46.48 points to 6897.43 as investors also reacted to Wall Street weakness.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index lost 0.7% or 121.99 points to 17,266.94, led by a fall of 4% or 7.85p to 193.256p for Royal Mail business International Distributions Services.

The latest decline for the strike-hit business followed the decision of Liberum analysts to cut their price target from 185p to 115p.

Pressure on Chancellor after borrowing surge

08:19 , Graeme Evans

The £20 billion borrowing figure is much higher than forecast, but revisions to estimates for previous months mean that the total in the first six months of the fiscal year is £400 million lower than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expected at this stage.

However, this is before taking into account the government’s energy price support and what’s left of the mini-budget tax cutting measures.

Capital Economics thinks borrowing will be closer to £210 billion in 2022/23, rather than the OBR’s March forecast of £99 billion.

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at the consultancy, said: “This means the Chancellor will need to reveal further policy measures of about £34 billion to fill the remaining fiscal hole and restore credibility in the eyes of the financial markets.”

Deliveroo shares rise after uptick in orders

08:13 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Deliveroo grew 2.5% to 84p this morning after the firm reported a boost in the size of orders in the third quarter.

Orders grew 5% in the UK during the third quarter, while the size of orders increased too. However, order numbers contracted 7% internationally.

However, the firm re-adjusted its sales expectations to the bottom end of its forecast, attributing the cut to wider economic conditions.

The firm said it didn’t expect to reach profitability before the second half of next year.

Flutter appoints new chief financial officer

07:57 , Michael Hunter

Flutter, the FTSE 100 gambling and gaming company, has reshuffled its senior ranks, appointing a new chief financial officer and setting up an new chief operating officer role.

The owner of the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting brands said Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson will join as CFO from the same job at hotels group IHG in the first half of next year. Flutter’s current CFO, Jonathan Hill , will move over to become its inaugural COO.

In the new job he will “maximise the benefits of Flutter’s global scale and support the strategic direction of the business,” Flutter said.

Tech shares under pressure, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Shares in Wall Street technology companies are facing a difficult session after social media platform Snap missed third quarter revenue expectations and disappointed with its guidance for the current trading period.

Snap’s shares slumped 27% last night in trading after the closing bell, while there was also pressure on Google business Alphabet and Facebook owner Meta Platforms after their shares dropped by 2% and 4% respectively.

The Nasdaq Composite and other leading US indices are pointing lower when dealings resume later, having fallen during Thursday session after US Treasury yields rose on expectations for more steep interest rate hikes.

In London, the pound has fallen below $1.12 after today’s worse than expected retail and public sector borrowing figures. Sterling briefly went above $1.13 after Liz Truss announced her resignation as prime minister yesterday afternoon.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.3% yesterday but CMC Markets expects a fall of 35 points 6908 when trading resumes this morning.

New CEO at Rightmove

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Rightmove, the FTSE 100 online property portal, has appointed a new CEO.

Johan Svanström, who worked in a senior role at travel site Expedia, will take over from the retiring Peter Brooks-Johnson after the company’s next set of full-year results.

A Swedish national based in the UK, Johan will move over from EQT, the global investment organisation. Rightmove pointed to his has many years of experience as a board director of both public and private technology companies across multiple countries.

Svanström will join Rightmove on 20 February 2023 as Executive Director and CEO designate and will be appointed chief executive officer on March 6.

Borrowing above expectations as debt bill surges

07:31 , Graeme Evans

The public finances continue to deteriorate after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded the second highest September borrowing figure since monthly records began in 1993.

The total of £20 billion was £2.2 billion higher than a year ago and compared with the consensus forecast of £17.1 billion.

Central government day-to-day expenditure rose to £79.3 billion, which was £5.8 billion more than in September 2021 due to a £2.5 billion increase in debt interest payments to £7.7 billion. This was the highest September figure since records began in 1997 and reflected the effect of rising inflation on index-linked gilts.

Net social benefit payments were £25.7 billion, £4.4 billion more than in September 2021 following an increase in cost-of-living payments. This included enhanced Winter Fuel Payments that are recorded each September to be paid out during November and December.

Retail sales fall 1.4% in September

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Retail sales volumes have fallen by more than expected in another blow to the high street as households cut back spending in the face of rising borrowing and energy costs.

The decline of 1.4% reported by the Office for National Statistics for September was much higher than the 0.5% forecast and followed last month’s slump of 1.7%. It came as the monthly consumer confidence report from GfK showed a near record reading of minus 47.

Food store sales volumes fell by 1.8% in September 2022, which leaves them 3.2% below their pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020, as cash-strapped shoppers swapped premium supermarkets for budget stores.

Online retail sales volumes fell by 3.0% in September 2022 but sales volumes were 18.0% above their February 2020 levels.

Phil Monkhouse, Head of Sales at global financial services firm Ebury, said: “The economic storm clouds are gathering ominously and casting a growing shadow over the UK. Chaotic political uncertainty combined with double-digit inflation, rising borrowing costs, a likely recession and a winter energy bill shock are all slamming the brakes on high-street shopping.

“Household budgets are being squeezed forcing cut-backs on non-essential spending in a trend we only expect to accelerate and entrench over the coming months. Even the declining sales data itself masks declining real-terms shopping volumes as inflation means the value of sales broadly keeps pace with previous months.

“Food prices jumped nearly 15% in September and while the value of goods bought at food stores has increased over the previous months, the volume of goods has collapsed as customers are able to afford less with their food shop budget.”

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • What Nick Nurse noticed after watching film of win vs. the Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his takeaways after watching the film of the opening night win vs. the Cavaliers, provides an injury update on a few Raptors and looks ahead to their next game vs. the Nets.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Dak Prescott returns to assert QB1 status

    Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.