FTSE 100 Live: Recession-bound UK economy declines 0.3% in Q3

The recession-bound UK economy contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter of the year, slightly more than originally thought.

Revisions to output in manufacturing and construction pushed the overall GDP figure down from a previous estimate of 0.2% lower, the Office for National Statistics said.

The period is likely to mark the beginning of a recession in the UK as higher interest rates and inflation take their toll on demand.

Two FTX executives plead guilty to fraud as US attorney urges others involved to come forward

07:48 , Simon Hunt

Two top executives at collapsed crypto fund FTX have pleaded guilty to fraud, ramping up pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried as he arrives in the US to face similar charges.

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, pleaded guilty to defrauding investors in the crypto trading platform and were now co-operating with the US government.

In a video posted to Twitter, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: "If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it."

"We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal."

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on U.S. v. Samuel Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, and Gary Wang pic.twitter.com/u1y4cs3Koz — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 22, 2022

GDP fall revised to 0.3%, manufacturers struggle

07:45 , Graeme Evans

Weakness in the manufacturing sector was one of the factors behind today’s revised figures showing a 0.3% contraction in the UK economy in the July to September period.

The services sector grew by 0.1% but production fell by 2.5% following falls in all 13 manufacturing sub-sectors. There was also a decline in the construction sector of 0.2%, which compared with a previous estimate of 0.6% growth.

The Office for National Statistics added that household spending fell in real terms for the first time since the final Covid lockdown in spring 2021.

The level of real GDP in the quarter is now estimated to be 0.8% below where it was before Covid-19 struck in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The weaker quarterly performance is likely to mark the start of a recession as higher interest rates and inflation take their toll on demand.