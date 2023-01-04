FTSE 100 Live: New year rally continues, Tesla shares slide 12%

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 index has continued its progress amid contrasting starts to the year for stock markets in New York and London.

The blue-chip index rose 1.4% yesterday, whereas US markets finished lower after a 12% slide for Tesla shares and a 4% drop for iPhone maker Apple that left its valuation below $2 trillion.

With Asia markets mostly higher this morning, London’s top flight has consolidated the big gains seen on Tuesday.

FTSE 100 up 10.2 points in opening trade

08:02 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 is up 10.2 points to 7,554 in the opening minutes of trade. Here’s a look at the biggest opening moves.

Shares in United Utilities Group PLC climbed the most, up 1.04% to 1016p.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey PLC were up 0.91% to 105.6p.

Shares in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC were up 0.89% to 3165p.

Food prices up by record 13.3% in December

08:00 , Graeme Evans

Cost pressures failed to ease for households in December after the British Retail Consortium (BRC) revealed a record year-on-year rise in food prices of 13.3%.

The figure, which compared with 12.4% a month earlier, was driven by a 15% jump in fresh food. A drop in inflation for non-food items to 4.4% from 4.8% meant the overall annual rate dropped to 7.3% from 7.4%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "2023 will be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as inflation shows no immediate signs of waning.

“Retailers will continue to work hard to support their customers and keep prices low. However, further high investment in prices may no longer be viable once the government's energy bill support scheme for business expires in April."

Ryanair traffic grew 21% in December

07:43

Traffic at Ryanair grew 21% in December to 11.5 million passengers, data released by the airline this morning showed, as it continued its post-coronavirus bounceback.

Ryanair’s load factor, a measure of how full its planes are, grew 11% to 92%, while the total number of guests for 2022 was 160 million, more than double the figure of the previous year.

Lanzarote, Lisbon and Malaga were the three most passenger holiday destinations for customers in 2022, the airline said.

Tesla leads Wall Street sell-off, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:36 , Graeme Evans

A warning from former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan that an American recession was a likely consequence of tough monetary policy has dampened the mood for US investors and helped push Brent crude below $82 a barrel.

On Wall Street, Tesla and Apple were among the big fallers amid worries that sales will take a hit as consumer wariness rises during the downturn.

Apple shares fell 4% to reduce its market value to $2 trillion, while Tesla slumped another 12% on the back of disappointment at Monday’s fourth quarter delivery figures.

The performance was in contrast to progress for markets in Europe, where encouraging inflation data in Germany indicated prices are coming down more quickly.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose 1.4% and is expected to continue on a positive path today.

Meanwhile, the minutes of December’s Federal Reserve meeting will be closely watched tonight for clues about the peak for US rates before policymakers hit the pause button.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior markets analyst Susannah Streeter said this morning: ‘’Fresh warnings about the effect of aggressive rate hikes on the US economy are rattling traders again, with the oil price continuing its march downwards.

“The fall in the price of crude is set to weigh on energy stocks in the coming session, but provides some salve to inflationary concerns, given how higher prices at the pumps have been causing such a hit to drivers’ pockets.”