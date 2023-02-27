FTSE 100 Live: Sales cheer for Primark owner, new Ofgem energy price cap revealed

(Evening Standard)

Associated British Foods today said it had been boosted by better-than-expected trading at retail division Primark.

The FTSE 100-listed food-to-retail conglomerate lifted guidance for the full year, aided by a “material improvement” in Primark trading.

Meanwhile, regulator Ofgem has revealed an updated household energy price cap of £3,280 from April.

Ofgem reveals big drop in energy price cap

09:17 , Graeme Evans

Ofgem today revealed that April’s energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £3280 for a dual fuel household on typical consumption.

That represents a reduction of almost £1000 from the current level of £4279 due to recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

The government’s Energy Price Guarantee means that consumers will not pay the full level of the energy price cap, although from April the threshold on this support is set to be £3000 for the typical bill compared with £2500 currently.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “Although wholesale prices have fallen, the price cap has not yet fallen below the planned level of the Energy Price Guarantee. This means, that on current policy, bills will rise again in April. I know that, for many households this news will be deeply concerning.”

He said today’s cut in the energy price cap was a sign that some of the immense pressure in the energy markets over the last 18 months may be starting to ease.

Brearley added: “If the reduction in wholesale prices we’re currently seeing continues, the signs are positive that the price cap will fall again in the summer, potentially bringing bills significantly lower.”

Hinkley Point nuclear reactor arrives in the UK

08:58 , Simon Hunt

The construction of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant hit a major milestone today after the first reactor for a British power station in over 30 years arrived in Somerset.

The 500-tonne, 13-metre long reactor is the first of two to be installed at the plant in Somerset, with each one able to create enough energy to power three million homes.

It was produced by Framatome in France, at the same factory at which the last nuclear reactor for a British power station was built, for Sizewell B in Suffolk, which became operational in 1995.

On its journey from France, reactor first arrived in Britain at Avonmouth Docks in Bristol before being transported by barge to Combwich Wharf on the River Parrett in Somerset.

FTSE 100 rebounds, Bunzl shares up 4%

08:22 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is 0.7% or 59.97 points higher at 7938.63, representing a better-than-expected rebound from the selling pressure seen at the end of last week.

London’s top flight fell 0.4% on Friday after a sharp jump in the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure led to US traders pricing in three further quarter point rate increases over the March to June period.

The upbeat mood was matched in Europe, where benchmarks in France and Germany are trading about 1% higher.

In London, shares in Associated British Foods were 2% or 38.54p higher at 1985p after it raised full-year profit guidance. Bunzl rose 4% or 124p to 3137p after its annual results and Rolls-Royce continued to improve as shares added another 3.7p to 139.8p.

Bunzl lifts payout to shareholders after profits rise and sales volumes recover

07:42 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 business supplies and packaging distributor Bunzl has upped its payout to shareholders and reported a rise in annual earnings, after it was able to pass price rises onto customers, with volumes recovering.

After a rise of almost 12% in pre-tax profit for 2022 from revenue of nearly £635 million, up almost 10%, it put its dividend up 10% to 62.7p per share.

The company, which supplies a range of essential goods from coffee cups to hard hats, has made alomst 200 bolt-on acquisitions since 2004.

Its latest deal brings German workwear and safety gear company Arbeitsschutz-Express into Bunzl, while the deal to buy Canadian packaging distributor Capital Paper closed today.

AB Foods reveals strong Primark trading

07:38 , Graeme Evans

Associated British Foods today revealed that Primark has traded “well ahead of expectations” amid a surge in footfall in the UK and Europe.

The grocery-to-retail conglomerate expects Primark sales to be about 16% stronger in the first half of its financial year, including a 10% surge in like-for-like sales due to higher volumes and average selling prices.

The performance has contributed to improved guidance for the year to September, with the FTSE 100-listed group now forecasting annual operating profit and adjusted earnings per share to be broadly in line with the previous financial year.

AB Foods said: “Trading at Primark has been good in all its markets, well ahead of expectations, and represents a material improvement in both the UK and Europe on the second half of our last financial year.”

However, it remains cautious about the outlook for consumer spending due to continuing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates.

It added: “Our expectation is that like-for-like sales growth in the second half will be lower than that achieved in the first half but, based on our experience to date, will be better than our previous expectation.”

Forward Partners hit by tech slump as portfolio shrinks 40%

07:21 , Simon Hunt

Tech investor Forward Partners has become the latest victim of the tech slump after it posted a 40% decline in the value of its portfolio.

The London-based firm, which makes early-stage investments in UK tech companies, stressed that 84% of its top 15% investments still had enough cash to survive the next 18 months as its total portfolio shrunk to £79 million from £117 million the year before.

CEO Nic Brisbourne said: "2022 has been a year of challenge and change for tech firms and their investors across the globe and the companies within our portfolio faced significant headwinds.

“The recovery remains fragile, but we are encouraged by the signs of improvement in the market,”

Recap: Last week’s top stories

06:40 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a look back at our top stories from last week.

HSBC moved to fend off pressure from one of its biggest shareholders to break up the group and return chunks of cash to investors. WPP offered hope that the economy could be in for a “soft landing” as clients resumed spending and profits zipped past £1 billion. A tumble in UK house prices this year began to look a racing certainty today when the biggest mortgage bank forecast they would fall 7%.

