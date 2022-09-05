FTSE 100 Live: Pound weakens, natural gas price surges on Nord Stream closure

(Evening Standard)

Europe’s deepening energy crisis triggered more volatility for financial markets today, leading to fresh weakness for the pound and euro.

Friday’s announcement by Gazprom that it has suspended gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline caused a fresh spike in natural gas futures after their falls last week.

European stock markets are under heavy selling pressure, with Brent crude prices higher ahead of today’s meeting of OPEC oil ministers.

Pound weaker, FTSE 100 under pressure

07:58 , Graeme Evans

Traders are braced for a turbulent session after Gazprom’s suspension of gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline deepened the energy crisis.

The Dax in Frankfurt is expected to open 400 points lower at 12,650, while CMC Markets is also forecasting a fall for the FTSE 100 index of over 70 points to 7211.

The impact of Friday’s indefinite closure of Nord Stream 1 meant natural gas futures jumped by more than 25% this morning, reversing the falls seen last week.

The economic impact of higher energy prices led to further pressure on currency markets, with the euro below 99 cents for the first time in two decades.

The pound weakened 0.5% to $1.146, a move which also reflected dollar strength after figures on Friday showed the US economy created 315.000 jobs in August.

Brent crude rose by more than 2% to above $95 as traders focus on today’s meeting of oil cartel Opec and its allies, with production levels for October likely to be kept in line with original plans.