FTSE 100 Live: Pound tumbles under $1.04 to record low

(Evening Standard)

The pound fell to a record low under $1.04 as the global wave of selling over the UK currency intensified during Asian trade, leaving London traders looking at levels last touched in the 1970s at the start of European trade.

After Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget slashed taxes and UK government borrowing costs spiked higher, concern across international markets about the implications for the UK’s public finances continued to set the mood. Economists have warned the impact for inflation could result in rates having to stay higher for longer.

07:27 , Michael Hunter

London traders logged on to find the pound has touched its lowest level against the dollar since the 1970s -- down by almost 5% during Asian trade to a low under $1.04, as international markets continued to dump the UK currency after the government’s mini-budget.

Concern about the impact of the biggest package of tax cuts in a generation on the UK’s public finances continued to set the tone to trade after government borrowing costs spiked higher after the measures were outlined by Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor, on Friday.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The pound has been on a fast downwards track of a rollercoaster, plunging to record lows yet again this morning, as confidence in the government’s economic management continues to evaporate.

“But comments by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that he will go even further with historic tax cuts, which are already being criticised as reckless, have added to the anxiety. The worry is that not only will borrowing balloon to eye watering levels, but that the fires of inflation will be fanned further by this tax giveaway, which offers higher earners the bigger tax break.”

FTSE 100 expected to open higher

07:51 , Michael Hunter

Opening calls for the FTSE 100 expected the top tier of the London stock market to make gains, with its multinational companies earning revenue in dollars and booking profit in sterling set to benefit from the weaker pound.

According to IG Index, the FTSE 100 was on course for an opening rise of almost 17 points, or 0.2%. Continental European stock markets were expected to fall by about the same margin.