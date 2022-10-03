FTSE 100 Live: Pound nears $1.13 after government tax plan U-turn

The pound headed back toward $1.13 on confirmation that the government will drop plans to abolish the UK’s top tax rate, in a major U-turn from the government on a key part of its Budget proposals.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng called the 45p tax rate “a distraction”.

The FTSE 100 was expected to fall in opening trade according to spread betting group IG, although by a narrower margin by continental European bourses.

Flooring firm warning over inability to manufacture amid soaring costs

08:51 , Simon Hunt

Flooring firm James Halstead today sounded the alarm on its soaring costs and supply chain woes, warning it had ramped up its stockholdings to prepare for the “potential inability to manufacture.”

The Bury-based firm, which also has factories in Teesside, said it would suspend some production at its sites if the situation improved to bring stock levels back down. The company said it had been forced to pass on some of the “flood of cost increases” it faced to customers.

James Halstead chairman Anthony Wild said: “The optimism at the start of the year on the decline of Covid-19, related supply problems and greater availability of labour was offset by a myriad of shortages/cost increases following the invasion of the Ukraine…we have been mindful that the autumn/winter period may bring deeper problems.”

FTSE 100 falls but stocks exposed to mini-Budget sell-off bounce higher

08:22 , Michael Hunter

Housebuilders and UK-focused mortgage banks rose on an otherwise lacklustre FTSE 100 on Monday after the government confirmed it was dropping plans to abolish the UK’s top tax rate.

The proposal was part of the September 23 mini-Budget that stoked fears about the country’s public finances and a plunge in the pound and the value of UK government debt. News of its demise sent the pound back up toward $1.13.

On the stock market, residental developer Persimmon rose 13p to 1250p, a rise of almost 2%. . Taylor Wimpey was up 1p to 90p, also a gain of 2%. . Lloyds Banking Group was up 1p, or 1.3% to 42p.

Overall, the FTSE 100 fell by over 82 points to 6811.60, a drop of 1.2% .

The FTSE 250, seen as more representative of the domestic economy, lost 173 points to 16,995.38, with fund management stocks under pressure, but high street retailers rising.

FTSE 100 expected to fall but by less than European stock markets after tax U-turn

07:49 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index was expected to fall at the start of trade, with opening calls from IG pointing to a decline of 0.8% to 6839 points.

But there were bigger losses expected for continental European stock markets, of over 1% acrosss the rest of the region.

Traders were measuring news that the government will drop plans to abolish the top rate of tax in the UK, after the wave of market turmoil and political criticism that surrounded the plans. The pound rose after the news, heading back to the $1.13 level it held before the tax measures were outlined on September 23.