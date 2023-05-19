FTSE 100 Live: Pound hits four-week low, Hong Kong stocks slide; consumer confidence rises; FTSE seen higher
The FTSE 100 is set to open higher today despite Hong Kong shares falling after Alibaba sales came in below expectations.
Consumer confidence continues to recover despite living cost pressures
06:54 , Daniel O'Boyle
Consumer confidence in the year ahead is continuing to recover despite persistent cost-of-living pressures, a long-running survey suggests.
GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index rose by three points in May to minus 27, the fourth monthly increase in a row from January’s minus 45.
Confidence in personal finances over the coming 12 months saw a “robust” five-point jump to minus 8 – 17 points higher than this time last year.
Hong Kong stocks slide on Alibaba sales miss
06:36 , Simon Hunt
Stocks fell in Hong Kong this morning after Alibaba’s fourth-quarter sales miss added to fears of a slowdown in China’s post-Covid recovery.
The e-commerce business posted a 3% drop in its domestic commerce sales, while its cloud division saw its first ever year-on-year revenue dip. Alibaba said it would plan an IPO spin-off for its cloud business, and would consider separate listings for its logistics and grocery businesses.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.=4%, while Alibaba shares fell as much as 5.4%, their biggest single-day fall in almost three months.
Recap: Yesterday’s top stories
06:23 , Simon Hunt
Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.
BT said it would slash as much as 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade as it expected an increased role for AI and automation.
Royal Mail apologised for failures to customers after it made a £1 billion loss amid a wave of strike action.
The CEO of Burberry has warned on the damage caused to the high street by the abolition of VAT-free shopping for tourists and called on Jeremy Hunt to scrap the tax.
The boss of National Grid warned measures used to keep lights on this winter by cutting demand were a “glimpse of the future” after the firm’s operating profits neared £5 billion.
Easyjet said it expects to soar back to profits this year as Brits favour summer sun over almost all other purchases outside household bills.