FTSE 100 Live: Pound hits four-week low, Hong Kong stocks slide; consumer confidence rises; FTSE seen higher

The FTSE 100 is set to open higher today despite Hong Kong shares falling after Alibaba sales came in below expectations.

Consumer confidence continues to recover despite living cost pressures

06:54 , Daniel O'Boyle

Consumer confidence in the year ahead is continuing to recover despite persistent cost-of-living pressures, a long-running survey suggests.

GfK’s Consumer Confidence Index rose by three points in May to minus 27, the fourth monthly increase in a row from January’s minus 45.

Confidence in personal finances over the coming 12 months saw a “robust” five-point jump to minus 8 – 17 points higher than this time last year.

Hong Kong stocks slide on Alibaba sales miss

06:36 , Simon Hunt

Stocks fell in Hong Kong this morning after Alibaba’s fourth-quarter sales miss added to fears of a slowdown in China’s post-Covid recovery.

The e-commerce business posted a 3% drop in its domestic commerce sales, while its cloud division saw its first ever year-on-year revenue dip. Alibaba said it would plan an IPO spin-off for its cloud business, and would consider separate listings for its logistics and grocery businesses.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.=4%, while Alibaba shares fell as much as 5.4%, their biggest single-day fall in almost three months.

