FTSE 100 Live: Pets at Home and AG Barr raise profits guidance

City Staff
·9 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Pets at Home and Irn-Bru owner AG Barr today became the latest firms to upgrade profits guidance following robust Christmas trading.

The pet products retailer reported like-for-like sales growth of 8.3% in the 12 weeks to 5 January and said trading momentum had continued since then, meaning annual profits are likely to top previous guidance of about £131 million.

AG Barr, whose other drinks brands include Rubicon and San Benedetto, said an estimated 17% rise in sales for the year to Sunday left annual profits ahead of 2022’s level and slightly ahead of current City expectations.

09:43 , Michael Hunter

Pets at Home raised its full-year profit guidance after record revenue from its retail division in the third quarter, as customers continued to treat their pets despite a challenging economic environment.

Overall revenue was up 8.8% to £347.5 million for the three months to 5 January. Revenue from Pets at Home’s retail division was up by 8.0%, thanks in part to a record £8 million in a single day.

The company’s vets division -- made up of the Companion Care and Vets4Pets brands -- saw an 18.1% increase in revenue. As a result, the group now expects profit before tax for the full year to be “towards the upper end” of consensus estimates of between £126m and £136m, having previously expected profits in the middle of that range.

CEO Lyssa McGowan said a key reason for the growth was customers buying accessories for their pets in the lead-up to Christmas.

“We delivered a really pleasing Q3 with acceleration in sales momentum across the platform,” she said. “It was particularly pleasing to see our accessories category return to growth, supported by the strong performance in our Christmas range, demonstrating that consumers still want to treat their beloved pets in these challenging times.”

Gold on the up as investors fear inflation

09:36 , Simon English

The price of gold is soaring as demand for the precious metal from both central banks and small investors rockets.

Today the price of gold was at £1.548 an ounce, a rise of more than 16% on the year, as investors sought to protect themselves from runaway inflation.

That’s a reflection of investor nerves about the future, with fears that major economies around the world are faltering.

Gold is seen as a safe haven investment that holds its value in the bad times.

The World Gold Council today says that annual gold demand increased 18% in 2022 at 4,741 tonnes.

That’s the highest since 2011. This demand was driven by “colossal” central bank buying and strong retail investment.

Demand for gold bars and coin in particular is high.

Louise Street, Senior Markets Analyst at the World Gold Council, said: “Last year we saw the highest level of annual gold demand in over a decade, driven in part by colossal central bank demand for the safe haven asset.”

As interest rates rise, gold’s allure ought to fade, however.

Street adds: “Gold’s diverse demand drivers played a balancing act as rising interest rates prompted some tactical ETF outflows, while elevated inflation spurred on gold bar and coin investment. In the end, overall investment demand was up 10% on the previous year.”

Some investors fear that many governments including the UK are over-borrowed with unsustainable levels of spending based on issuing new debt.

Neil Wilson at markets.com said: “Investors loaded up on gold as they sought shelter from soaring inflation and a major selloff in risk assets.”

Plug Power gives Johnson Matthey a boost with fuel cell partnership

09:21 , Simon Hunt

International ambitions for growing the green economy got a boost today after a partnership was signed between British technology manufacturer Johnson Matthey and American renewable energy business Plug Power.

The deal, aimed at expanding Plug’s hydrogen power capability, will see Johnson Matthey supply catalysts and membranes to Plug – an essential component of a fuel cell which allows it to collect and store energy through the conversion of hydrogen and oxygen into water.

New York-listed Plug Power, which develops hydrogen fuel cell systems, is eyeing revenue of $5 billion by 2026 and $20 billion by 2030 amid a surge in the scale of the renewable energy industry. The firm, which also has facilities in Washington, has over 60,000 fuel cell systems and is the world’s largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

Liam Condon, CEO of Johnson Matthey said: “For the rapidly developing hydrogen economy, this partnership is a game-changer.

“By bringing together one of the largest green hydrogen and fuel cell companies in the world with JM’s technology and manufacturing capabilities, we’re creating volume and scale for green hydrogen that hasn’t existed until now.”

Pets at Home jumps 13%, FTSE 100 lower

09:08 , Graeme Evans

Profit upgrades have boosted Pets at Home shares by 13% or 42.8p to 374.2p and AG Barr by 3% or 18p to 545p at the top of the FTSE 250 index.

The pair’s better-than-expected trading updates were among the highlights of a largely downbeat session, with the FTSE 100 index down 0.6% or 46.23 points to 7738.64 and the FTSE 250 off 69.77 points at 19,867.43.

The top flight fallers board included several stocks from the banking sector as Barclays slipped 3.1p to 183.6p and Standard Chartered lost 12.8p to 675.2p.

One of the stronger performances in the FTSE 100 was achieved by Johnson Matthey, which lifted 4p to 2172p after its announcement of a long-term strategic partnership with Plug Power to accelerate the hydrogen economy.

Battle of the bankrupts as FTX sues Voyager for $446 million

08:35 , Simon Hunt

Further signs of the fallout from last summer’s crypto crash emerged today as one bankrupt crypto business, FTX, has sued another bankrupt crypto business, Voyager Digital for $446 million (£361 million) as the pair battle for the scraps of their collapsed digital empires.

Voyager, which filed for bankruptcy in July, had demanded repayment of loans to FTX and Alameda, the hedge fund run by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

FTX, which went bankrupt four months later, said it duly complied, paying Voyayer $249 million September and $194 million in October, as well as making interest payments on the debt.

But since the repayments came only weeks before FTX’s collapse, the company argues they can be clawed back and used to pay off FTX creditors.

In a court filing, FTX accepted that Alameda used customer assets to help pay off its risky borrowing and lending, but suggested that Voyager had a shared responsibility.

read more here

Rate rise worries continue, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:57 , Graeme Evans

The prospect of further interest rate hikes later this week by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank has put markets in a cautious mood.

Investors are worried that inflation could prove more persistent than feared, meaning that central banks would need to keep up their hawkish stance for some time yet.

US markets closed lower last night, with a 1.3% fall for the S&P 500 being its second worst session so far this year.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “Clearly there’s still plenty to navigate over the course of the week, but with US financial conditions having eased to their most accommodative in months, there’s an awareness that the Fed could seek to reassert their hawkish credentials through tomorrow’s decision.”

Wall Street futures markets are pointing to a moderately positive start when trading resumes later, although CMC Markets has forecast that the FTSE 100 index will open 18 points lower at 7767.

Energy saving products help sales at DIY chain Wickes

07:46 , Michael Hunter

Growing demand for energy saving products has helped stop a decline in DIY sales at building products group Wickes as customers react to rising energy bills.

The 230-outlet chain launched a range of advice on cutting bills for every room in the house, its Sustainable House Guide, which offered easy online access to relevant products, helping boost demand for a range of products from draught excluders to loft insulation.

Overall DIY sales remained lower year-on-year, but sales to the building trade helped core like-for-like sales rise by over 5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the first increase of the year. For the full year, they were down 2%, but up a third from pre-pandemic levels. It also said a trend for quarter-on-quarter growth stuck into the fourth quarter and stood by existing profit guidance.

Wickes said its own energy costs were expected to be around £10 million higher in 2023 after the recent decline in energy prices.

Pets at Home lifts profit guidance

07:37 , Graeme Evans

Pets at Home boss Lyssa McGowan described the retailer’s performance as “really pleasing” after annual like-for-like sales growth accelerated to 8.3% in the 12 weeks to 5 January.

The company operates 457 stores, many of which have vet practices and grooming salons.

Today’s trading update showed a record trading day of over £8 million for the retail side of the business, with all trading categories posting growth over the quarter.

Like-for-like revenues from veterinary services increased by 18% as the company’s general practices broke the £10 million weekly sales barrier for the first time.

A resilient margin performance, “strong grip” on operating costs and robust trading at the start of the current quarter mean the company is on track for the upper end of City forecasts of £126 million to £136 million. This is ahead of previous guidance of about £131 million.

Boost for Barr as energy drink acquisition helps sales

07:35 , Simon Hunt

Barr’s acquisition of energy drink Boost has helped its sales soar over the past year, the company said today.

The drinks brand, which was acquired at the beginning of December last year in a £20 million deal, has strengthened the firm’s revenue, which it said was up 17% to £315 million for the year to 29 January.

Irn Bru maker Barr also said profits were set to come in ahead of analyst expectations.

In a trading update Barr said: “Our core brands have once again proven their strength and relevance to consumers. The newly acquired Boost and MOMA businesses will provide further room for growth as they develop both their consumer base and customer distribution.”

