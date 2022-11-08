FTSE 100 Live: Persimmon sales rate weakens, food price inflation hits record 14.7%

(Evening Standard)

Housebuilder Persimmon and Primark owner Associated British Foods today revealed the impact of increased economic uncertainty.

Persimmon reported rising cancellation rates, with higher interest rates creating pressure on weekly sales rates and its forward sales.

The owner of Primark also revealed today it had decided not to implement further price increases on this year's autumn/winter and spring/summer ranges beyond those already actioned and planned.

Hats and hoodies fly off shelves at Primark

08:04 , Simon English

PRIMARK shoppers are back in stores at near pre-pandemic levels – and stocking up on cold weather clothes so they can keep heating bills down.

For the year to September sales jumped 22% to nearly £17 billion at parent group ABF, which includes the Silver Spoon sugar arm.

Chief executive George Weston says customers are cautious.

“We are seeing a change in shopping behaviour,” he told the Standard. “Our footfall is up but the basket size is down, people are buying less, but coming into stores in greater numbers.”

“We have been selling a very large amount of cold weather colds -- hats, scarves, hoodies. That is about people wanting to leave the central heating off for longer.”

He added: “We are selling more Xmas items earlier in the season than we could expect too, people are spreading Christmas buying over more than one pay day.”

Profits jumped 43% to £1.35 billion, with dividends up 8% to 43.7p. The shares, down 23% to 1436p, are likely to recover somewhat today.

Weston, a business old timer, compares the present economic conditions to the 1970s rather than the 2007 banking shock.

There will be another year of inflationary pressures before things return to something approaching normal, he warns.

The group has taken a £1 billion hit from extra costs this year.

The statement to the stock market said: “We estimate that inflation increased costs across the Group by some £1bn in this year alone. The fact that the Group prospered is testimony once again to the agility and expertise of our people and to the strength of our business model.”

Footfall on Oxford Street is back to pre-pandemic levels, a sign that not all shopping will go online.

Food price inflation hits record 14.7%

08:02 , Simon Hunt

Food price inflation has hit a record high as soaring energy prices and labour costs push prices up at supermarket shelves.

Four-week grocery price inflation now stands at 14.7%, according to data insights business Kantar, a record high since the firm began tracking prices in this way in 2008.

Own label sales jumped 10.3% over the past four weeks, while branded goods market grew far slower at 0.4% as shoppers adopt different strategies to manage their budgets.

Aldi was the fastest growing retailer in the latest period, increasing its sales by 22.7% year on year to now hold a 9.2% market share, as cash-strapped customers swapped trips to premium supermarkets for budget ones in a bid to make their spend go further. Lidl boosted sales by 21.5% to take its market share to a new record high of 7.2%, while Waitrose’s market share fell 1.9% to 4.7%.

US elections in focus, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:51 , Graeme Evans

US midterm elections get underway later today, with pollsters pointing to the Republicans winning at least one of the US legislatures.

Such an outcome could result in gridlock for the next two years, delaying any potential laws that could impact negatively on business.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid points out that US stock markets have traditionally done well in the period after the polls.

He said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that midterm elections are one of the best historic buy signals for equities we have.

“In fact, in the 19 midterm elections since WWII, the S&P 500 has always been higher one year after the vote. Whether any of those cycles had to contend with the macro tsunami that's coming in the next 12 months is a moot point but it shows the underlying technicals.”

The dollar has weakened ahead of elections, putting pressure on the overseas-focused FTSE 100 index during trading yesterday. CMC Markets expects a further decline for London’s top flight today, with a fall of 29 points to 7271.

Persimmon reports rising cancellation rates as rising interest rates bite

07:43 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 house builder Persimmon has pointed to “recent elevated cancellation rates” in a trading update in which it stood by its existing guidance to sell between 14,500 and 15,000 homes this year.

The York-based company said “rising interest rates and broader economic uncertainty are clearly impacting mortgage lending and customer behaviour” as it described market conditions as “more challenging”.

Its rate of cancelled sales rose to 28% from 21% in the last six weeks as rising interest rates made mortgages more expensive and introduced “uncertainty” in the market, while the government’s Help to Buy scheme, designed to help open access to the housing ladder, is now closed to new applicants.

Dean Finch, CEO, said: “Our highly experienced senior operational management team are drawing on their decades of detailed knowledge across many housing cycles to continue to rigorously assess every aspect of our business to ensure we are building quality homes for customers in the most cost-efficient manner.”

Primark shelves planned price rises, warns over margin impact

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Primark owner Associated British Foods has reported a 49% rise in profits to £1.4 billion, with the retail chain’s surplus more than double the previous year at £756 million.

The chain’s operating margin improved to 9.8% for the year to September but is set to come under pressure as high street conditions deteriorate and it holds back on planned price rises.

It said: “Given a context of a likely reduction in consumer disposable income we have decided this year not to implement further price increases on the autumn/winter and spring/summer ranges beyond those already implemented and planned.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of Primark, supporting our core proposition of everyday affordability and price leadership and supporting market share growth over the longer term.

“We expect Primark's adjusted operating profit margin for next year to be lower than 8% but looking further ahead, we remain focused on returning to an adjusted operating profit margin of some 10% as commodity prices moderate and consumer confidence improves.”