FTSE 100 Live: Persimmon sales rate weakens, food price inflation hits record 14.7%

City Staff
·5 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Housebuilder Persimmon and Primark owner Associated British Foods today revealed the impact of increased economic uncertainty.

Persimmon reported rising cancellation rates, with higher interest rates creating pressure on weekly sales rates and its forward sales.

The owner of Primark also revealed today it had decided not to implement further price increases on this year's autumn/winter and spring/summer ranges beyond those already actioned and planned.

Hats and hoodies fly off shelves at Primark

08:04 , Simon English

PRIMARK shoppers are back in stores at near pre-pandemic levels – and stocking up on cold weather clothes so they can keep heating bills down.

For the year to September sales jumped 22% to nearly £17 billion at parent group ABF, which includes the Silver Spoon sugar arm.

Chief executive George Weston says customers are cautious.

“We are seeing a change in shopping behaviour,” he told the Standard. “Our footfall is up but the basket size is down, people are buying less, but coming into stores in greater numbers.”

“We have been selling a very large amount of cold weather colds -- hats, scarves, hoodies. That is about people wanting to leave the central heating off for longer.”

He added: “We are selling more Xmas items earlier in the season than we could expect too, people are spreading Christmas buying over more than one pay day.”

Profits jumped 43% to £1.35 billion, with dividends up 8% to 43.7p. The shares, down 23% to 1436p, are likely to recover somewhat today.

Weston, a business old timer, compares the present economic conditions to the 1970s rather than the 2007 banking shock.

There will be another year of inflationary pressures before things return to something approaching normal, he warns.

The group has taken a £1 billion hit from extra costs this year.

The statement to the stock market said: “We estimate that inflation increased costs across the Group by some £1bn in this year alone. The fact that the Group prospered is testimony once again to the agility and expertise of our people and to the strength of our business model.”

Footfall on Oxford Street is back to pre-pandemic levels, a sign that not all shopping will go online.

Food price inflation hits record 14.7%

08:02 , Simon Hunt

Food price inflation has hit a record high as soaring energy prices and labour costs push prices up at supermarket shelves.

Four-week grocery price inflation now stands at 14.7%, according to data insights business Kantar, a record high since the firm began tracking prices in this way in 2008.

Own label sales jumped 10.3% over the past four weeks, while branded goods market grew far slower at 0.4% as shoppers adopt different strategies to manage their budgets.

Aldi was the fastest growing retailer in the latest period, increasing its sales by 22.7% year on year to now hold a 9.2% market share, as cash-strapped customers swapped trips to premium supermarkets for budget ones in a bid to make their spend go further. Lidl boosted sales by 21.5% to take its market share to a new record high of 7.2%, while Waitrose’s market share fell 1.9% to 4.7%.

read more here

US elections in focus, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:51 , Graeme Evans

US midterm elections get underway later today, with pollsters pointing to the Republicans winning at least one of the US legislatures.

Such an outcome could result in gridlock for the next two years, delaying any potential laws that could impact negatively on business.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid points out that US stock markets have traditionally done well in the period after the polls.

He said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that midterm elections are one of the best historic buy signals for equities we have.

“In fact, in the 19 midterm elections since WWII, the S&P 500 has always been higher one year after the vote. Whether any of those cycles had to contend with the macro tsunami that's coming in the next 12 months is a moot point but it shows the underlying technicals.”

The dollar has weakened ahead of elections, putting pressure on the overseas-focused FTSE 100 index during trading yesterday. CMC Markets expects a further decline for London’s top flight today, with a fall of 29 points to 7271.

Persimmon reports rising cancellation rates as rising interest rates bite

07:43 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 house builder Persimmon has pointed to “recent elevated cancellation rates” in a trading update in which it stood by its existing guidance to sell between 14,500 and 15,000 homes this year.

The York-based company said “rising interest rates and broader economic uncertainty are clearly impacting mortgage lending and customer behaviour” as it described market conditions as “more challenging”.

Its rate of cancelled sales rose to 28% from 21% in the last six weeks as rising interest rates made mortgages more expensive and introduced “uncertainty” in the market, while the government’s Help to Buy scheme, designed to help open access to the housing ladder, is now closed to new applicants.

Dean Finch, CEO, said: “Our highly experienced senior operational management team are drawing on their decades of detailed knowledge across many housing cycles to continue to rigorously assess every aspect of our business to ensure we are building quality homes for customers in the most cost-efficient manner.”

Primark shelves planned price rises, warns over margin impact

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Primark owner Associated British Foods has reported a 49% rise in profits to £1.4 billion, with the retail chain’s surplus more than double the previous year at £756 million.

The chain’s operating margin improved to 9.8% for the year to September but is set to come under pressure as high street conditions deteriorate and it holds back on planned price rises.

It said: “Given a context of a likely reduction in consumer disposable income we have decided this year not to implement further price increases on the autumn/winter and spring/summer ranges beyond those already implemented and planned.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of Primark, supporting our core proposition of everyday affordability and price leadership and supporting market share growth over the longer term.

“We expect Primark's adjusted operating profit margin for next year to be lower than 8% but looking further ahead, we remain focused on returning to an adjusted operating profit margin of some 10% as commodity prices moderate and consumer confidence improves.”

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau