FTSE 100 Live: New boss at BT, Pearson, Haleon results, UK mortgage approvals

(Evening Standard)

Wall Street run continues, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Hopes of a soft landing for the US economy meant Wall Street markets closed higher for the third week in a row on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 all posted their highest weekly closes since January 2022.

Key events in the US this week include the closely-watched non farm payrolls report on Friday, as well as earnings figures from Apple and Amazon.

In the UK, traders are braced for the Bank of England to announce an interest rate hike of 0.25% on Thursday with a chance of a 0.5% move.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open today’s session 30 points lower at 7,664.

Morning refresh: what you need to know to start the day

Sunday 30 July 2023 23:47 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

Last week was a torrid week for banks. After the furore surrounding the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts account, both the CEO of Coutts and the CEO of its parent company NatWest stood down amid suggestions from government that further rules could be on the away to make it more difficult for banks to close customer accounts. Our finance editor Simon English gives his take on NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose’s exit here.

Amid all the noise, though, banks have quietly been making a lot of money. Lloyds posted a 23% rise in profits while NatWest profits soared by £1 billion.

Here’s a look back at some of our other headlines from last week:

Today we’re expecting results from education business Pearson and consumer products firm Haleon. Later in the morning we’ll get data on UK mortgage approvals and consumer credit.