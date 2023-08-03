FTSE 100 Live: Next profit upgrade, London Stock Exchange results, Bank of England rate rise

(Evening Standard)

Markets steady after US downgrade, China figures boost Hang Seng

07:17 , Graeme Evans

European stock markets are set for a steadier session after they fell sharply yesterday on the Fitch downgrade to the US AAA credit rating.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.4% lower last night, but CMC Markets expects today’s session to start just below the opening mark at 7551.

US markets also experienced heavy selling yesterday as the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2%, the S&P 500 index by 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1%.

Futures markets are pointing to a flat start to trading in New York this afternoon, despite last night’s negative reaction to figures from companies including PayPal.

The mood has been helped by the latest signs of resilience in the US economy after a stronger-than-expected increase in private payrolls.

Asia markets have experienced a mixed session, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 down 1.5% but the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng up 0.5% as it emerged that China’s services activity expanded at a faster pace in July.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

City eyes are on the Bank of England today as its Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to unveil another interest rate rise to curb persistently high UK inflation. But will it be a quarter or a half-point rise, and will this mark the end of a string of consecutive rate hikes? Our reporter Michael Hunter has written a helpful preview here.

PayPal was the stock to watch overnight — the fintech firm’s shares fell as much as 7% in after-market trading on Wall Street after margins were squeezed and provisions for bad debt increased. The firm was once run by Elon Musk, who was ousted as CEO after he unveiled a radical rebrand to change the company’s name to X.com. He finally saw those plans out after rebranding his social media site Twitter last week.

Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday:

This morning we’re also expecting results from The London Stock Exchange Group, Rolls Royce engines and contractor Serco.