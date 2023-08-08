FTSE 100 Live: IHG, Abrdn, Glencore post results, China exports slump, shares seen lower

(Evening Standard)

Key market data

08:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at today’s market snapshot as Abrdn and China-exposed stocks drive the FTSE 100 down.

FTSE 100 in red as Glencore shares fall, TI Fluid Systems jumps 21%

08:28 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is down 18.76 points to 7535.73, with commodities giant Glencore and fund manager Abrdn under pressure after their half-year results.

Glencore fell 12.35p to 444.35p in a weak session for the mining sector after the latest disappointing update from China’s economy. Anglo American also lost 31.5p to 2169p and Rio Tinto eased 45.5p to 4921p.

The blue-chip fallers board was topped by Abrdn, with a decline of 5% or 12.1p to 206.4p after the Interactive Investor owner reported a retreat in assets under management to £495.7 billion.

The best performing stock in the FTSE 100 was education and coursework publisher Pearson, which lifted 2% or 18.4p to 862p. Holiday Inn owner IHG also improved 92p to 5750p on the back of its interim results.

The FTSE 250 index rose 13.49 points to 18,875.16, with the standout performer being TI Fluid Systems after a results-day rise for shares of 21% or 27.2p to 157p.

Abrdn shares slide as clients move away from equities

08:10 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Abrdn fell as much as 6% in the opening minutes of trade in London as the asset manager reported a loss of £169 million coupled with £4.4 billion in net outflows.

The firm, formerly known as Aberdeen, said the losses relate to the drop in the value of listed shares in its portfolios while it put the outflows down to clients pulling out of equities in a shift of their “asset allocation moved to debt products and cash in the rising interest rate environment.”

Abrdn warned the “outlook for global markets remains uncertain and we are taking actions to put our Investments business on a better footing.

“In the short term, additional headwinds arise from changing client demand and preferences.”

H&T plans to open more pawn shops amid high demand

07:40 , Daniel O'Boyle

Story continues

Pawnbroker H&T said it has plans to open a number of new shops amid high demand for its services in the cost-of-living crisis.

Profit was up by 31% to £8.8 million, The group said the economic environment means there is “an opportunity for significant growth” going forward.

“We anticipate continued strong demand for our core pawnbroking product as the impact of inflation on the consumer increases the need for small-sum, short-term loans at a time when supply of credit is more constrained than has been the case for many years,” it said.

To taker advantage of the high demand, H&T hopes to increase its store estate from the current 273.

“We have a list of locations where we would like to open new stores,” the business said. “Further openings are planned for the remainder of the year and beyond, with the capital investment of a new store being relatively modest and an expectation that new stores will become profitable, on a run-rate basis, no later than their second year of operation.”

H&T is also increasing its online presence.

Earnings slump at mining giant Glencore amid ‘normalising’ commodity markets

07:38 , Michael Hunter

Mining and commodities multinational Glencore said today that its markets were “normalising” as it reported a slump in revenue and profits, led by a drop in energy prices.

The FTSE 100 company a drop of three-fifths in earnings of $6.3 billion and a a 20% slide in revenue of $107 billion.

Gary Nagle, CEO, described the performance as “healthy”, saying it came “against the backdrop of a normalisation of commodity market imbalances and volatility, primarily across the energy spectrum”.

IHG profit almost doubles as UK rebound continues

07:33 , Daniel O'Boyle

InterContinental Hotels Group’s profits rocketed 89% to $567 million (£444 million), as regions like the UK continued to grow from strong comparatives on top of the post-pandemic rebound in Asia.

Despite the UK’s earlier relaxing of the last Covid-19 restrictions meaning IHG faced a tougher comparable in the country, revenue per available room was still up 18%. That was mostly thanks to a 22% increase in London, after now-departed CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Jonhson told the Standard in February that there was “still room” for a further rebound in the capital.

The sharpest growth though, was in China, where revenue more than doubled as expected.

New CEO Elie Malouf, who took over from Keith Barr after he left for the US at the end of JJue, said: "I am honoured to take over as IHG’s group CEO and excited to look ahead with o

“ur talented teams and owners all around the world to an important next chapter of growth. Our teams have delivered strong results in the first half, with financial performance, hotel openings and signings all significantly above prior year comparisons.

“Travel demand is very healthy, with RevPAR improving year-on-year across all our markets and exceeding 2019 pre-pandemic peaks for four consecutive quarters. In the Americas and EMEAA regions, leisure demand has remained buoyant and business and group travel continued to strengthen, while in Greater China, demand has rebounded rapidly.”

China import figures disappoint, Wall Street rallies

07:25 , Graeme Evans

China today recorded its steepest monthly decline in imports since January as the country’s post-lockdown recovery shows more strain.

July’s year-on-year fall of 12.4% was much worse than the 5% forecast amid the weakening of domestic demand. The 14.5% slump in exports also represented the biggest drop since February 2020, a figure that compared with the expected 12.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2% and the Shanghai Composite by 0.4% this morning, even though the trade figures will make stimulus measures by China policymakers more likely.

The fall for Asian markets came despite a robust handover from Wall Street after the S&P 500 index ended a run of four successive declines with a rise of 0.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite by 0.6%, with futures markets pointing to a flat start today.

The FTSE 100 index closed 9.88 points lower yesterday and is expected by CMC Markets to open today’s session down eight points at 7546.

Morning refresh: What you need to know to start the day

Monday 7 August 2023 20:26 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

UK house prices fell again in July, according to mortgage lender Halifax. But those falls came in at a slower pace than in the month before, in signs the market has shown resilience amid the surge in interest rates.

In the wider economy though, there were signs businesses were pushing the pause button.

Business brokerage Christie Group issued a profit warning after it complained that business owners were dithering on signing off deals amid wider uncertainty (its shares sunk 24%), while recruitment firm Page Group said it had cut hundreds of staff from its workforce as it bemoaned “lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making,” with employers opting for temporary instead of permanent hires.

Whatever the cause of firms pushing pause, it’s hard to see how the sluggish UK economy will get some wind in its sales without a resumption in decision-making confidence.

Overnight in the US, shares in Peter Thiel-founded Palantir fell as much as 10% in after-market trading on Wall Street before recovering shortly thereafter, as the firm said its full-year revenue would fall nearer the bottom end of previous guidance. The tech giant was bullish on its prospects for capturing a surge in demand for AI products.

“The scale of the opportunity that lies ahead has increased significantly in recent months. And we intend to capture it,” CEO Alexander Karp said.

Here’s a look at some of our other headlines from yesterday:

This morning we’re expecting results from global hotels chain IHG, asset manager Abrdn and mining giant Glencore.