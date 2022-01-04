FTSE 100 Live: New year optimism as IAG shares jump 10%, Apple hits $3tn

(ESI)

City traders are back at their desks in upbeat mood after the FTSE 100 index surged more than 1% in the first session of the year.

Hopes that the Omicron variant will not derail the global economic recovery meant shares in British Airways owner IAG jumped 10% and oil giant BP rallied 4% as the FTSE 100 index built on the 22-month high seen in the last trading session of 2021.

Wall Street markets set new records last night, with iPhone giant Apple the first US company to be valued at more than $3 trillion. Tesla shares also jumped 13.5% after it reported better-than-expected delivery figures for the fourth quarter.

Evergrande shares resume trading

09:07 , Graeme Evans

Uncertainty over the future of Chinese property developer Evergrande continues to cast a cloud over global markets at the start of 2022.

Those jitters were fuelled yesterday when Evergrande's shares were suspended pending a statement from the firm, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion.

It later confirmed that it had been ordered to demolish 39 buildings on its Ocean Flower Island development, but that other plots within the project are unaffected.

Evergrande also revealed a 39% drop in sales for 2021 and said it continues to actively maintain communications with creditors over its liquidity position.

Shares resumed trading in Hong Kong at lunchtime, finishing the session just over 1% higher. It has missed bond repayment deadlines and investors fear wider contagion in the region if the firm collapses.

Rolls, BP shares fuel FTSE 100 surge

08:20 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index, which rose 14.3% in 2021, is up another 75 points or 1% to 7458 in its first session of the year. Big risers included Rolls-Royce, BP and Lloyds Banking Group with gains of about 3%.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the strength of the US dollar continued to provide an earnings boost for overseas-facing stocks in the FTSE 100.

He is now looking towards the imminent corporate reporting season for further detail on the earnings impact of both the Omicron variant and inflationary pressures.

Hunter said: “The early signs are that the consequences may be less detrimental than in previous cases of lockdowns and restrictions. In the meantime, the premier index remains well placed on valuation grounds to attract further international buying interest.”

FTSE 100 set for positive start to 2022

07:34 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is to pick up where it left off at the end of 2021 as traders in London catch up on a strong start to the year for markets in Europe and the United States.

London's top flight finished at a 22-month high of 7384 on New Year's Eve and is expected to surge another 70 points to 7457 in early dealings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another all-time high yesterday, but the FTSE 100 is still some way short of the 7900 peak set in the middle of 2018.

Stock market optimism at the start of 2022 has been aided by more signs that the Omicron variant should not derail the global economic recovery. It was a strong session last night for US-listed airlines and leisure firms, with London-listed counterparts poised to follow suit.

Other risers on Wall Street included Apple after adding another 2.5% to become the first US company to be valued at $3 trillion. Tesla shares also surged 13% after disclosing that it delivered 936,172 vehicles in 2021, including 308,600 in the fourth quarter.

There was also cheer for Asia markets as shares in Chinese property developer Evergrande rose on their return to trading following yesterday's suspension. The debt-laden company revealed overnight that sales had fallen 39% last year.

The price of Brent crude is just below $79 a barrel ahead of today's meeting of OPEC+, when it is expected that the oil cartel will stick to existing plans on monthly output.