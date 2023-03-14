FTSE 100 Live: Unemployment figures released, bank shares in focus

(Evening Standard)

Traders will be hoping for calmer conditions today after the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank caused financial and stocks to slide yesterday.

London’s FTSE 100 index tumbled 2.5% on Monday amid the turmoil in the banking sector, although the top flight is forecast by IG Index to open today’s session slightly lower.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics said the unemployment rate for three months to January was unchanged at 3.7% compared with City expectations for 3.8%.

Centrica to extend use of existing nuclear power stations

08:03 , Michael Hunter

Energy company Centrica is extending the lifespan of two of its nuclear power stations as part of the UK’s move to prioritise secure, domestic supplies of electricity.

The move comes after the market turbulence that followed the war in Ukraine and stoked the cost-of-living crisis and will mean Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power stations will now run until March 2026, two years later than expected.

It comes alongside the company’s move to re-open its Rough gas storage facility off the Yorkshire Coast and as Centrica has faced public controversy over the record profits it has made during a time of high energy prices.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s chief executive said: “We will continue to focus on supporting energy security in our core markets during these uncertain times.”

Virgin Wines profits in the cellar

07:49 , Simon Hunt

Profits at Virgin Wines were down by 97%, prompting the business to look for new growth opportunities after partnerships with Moonpig and rail operators were a rare highlight for the online wine business.

The business narrowly remained in the black, with pre-tax profit at £100,000, due in part to issues with a new warehouse management system. This, combined with postal strikes, meant the business missed out on around £1.5 million in revenue in the pre-Christmas period.

However, strategic partnerships with companies including Moonpig, Avanti and Great Western Railway performed well.

The business said a review was now underway to “identify new initiatives for future growth and profitability”.

South West of England water utility Pennon Group says storm outflows down 30%

07:42 , Michael Hunter

Pennon Group, the water utility in South West England that has some of the country’s best beaches in its area said today it has cut “storm outflows” by 30% after the nationwide outcry at sewage pollution in UK waterways.

The FTSE 250 company also said it was now able to “monitor” around 100% of its 1,600 storm overflows as it stood by its existing profit guidance for the 2022/23 financial year.

It also said that after a “very dry February” “the drought status declared in the South West by the Environment Agency last year remains in place,” adding: “Our focus remains on securing resilient water supplies for current and future generations through investment in a suite of innovative solutions and engaging with customers to ‘Save Every Drop’.”

Rough trading at Close Bros

07:39 , Simon English

CITY merchant bank Close Bros must rue the day it bought litigation loan business Novitas for £31 million back in 2017.

Today it took a near £90 million hit from the business it is winding down, which whacked profits for the last six months, down from £129 million to £11.7 million, a plunge of more than 90%.

Chief executive Adrian Sainsbury said: “While developments at Novitas are disappointing, we are confident that the group is in a strong position to navigate the current environment and make the most of available opportunities.”

A slowdown in trading by retail punters hit market making arm Winterflood. Its profits fell 73% to just £2.4 million.

Close said: “Although we are alert to the impact of rising inflation and interest rates on our customers and wider financial market conditions, we are well placed to move forward on the delivery of our strategic priorities.”

It added: “We remain confident in the quality of our loan book, which is predominantly secured, prudently underwritten, diverse, and supported by the deep expertise of our people.”

US inflation figure in focus, FTSE 100 remains under pressure

07:37 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is forecast to open 18 points lower, with the next key event for markets likely to be the latest US inflation figure at 12.30pm UK time. Economists are looking for a decline to around 6.1% from 6.4% previously.

The reading for February could have a bearing on whether the Federal Reserve decides to proceed with an interest rate hike next week, having come under pressure not to do so since the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Expectations for US interest rates have slumped in recent days, with Deutsche Bank noting today that pricing for the Fed funds rate by the year end has fallen by 140 basis points since last Wednesday. The next meeting for US policymakers takes place on 22 March.

In the meantime, share prices for major UK and US-listed banks have slumped on expectations for lower interest rates and amid fears that the global economy is heading for a hard landing.

The KBW Banks Index fell 11.7% in its worst performance since the height of the pandemic in March 2020, with Standard Chartered and Barclays down 6% in London yesterday.

Markets in Asia this morning continued yesterday’s selling trend, although futures markets are pointing higher in the US after the S&P 500 index yesterday fell for a third consecutive session.

Real pay falls at fastest rate since 2009

07:31 , Jonathan Prynn

Living standards for millions of workers plummeted at their fastest rate since 2009 over the winter as rampant inflation deepened the cost of living crisis, official figures show today.

Total average wages including bonuses dropped by 3.2% in real terms in the three months to January, the biggest decline since the February to April 2009 quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics, and among the largest falls seen since detailed records began in 2001. If bonuses are excluded real wages fell by 2.4%.

In cash terms total pay with bonuses rose by 5.7% and regular pay by 6.5%. But this was heavily outstripped by soaring prices, which have been going up at close to or above 10% since last summer, peaking at 11.1% in October.

Today’s ONS figures also showed regular pay for private sector workers went up by 7% compared with just 4.8% for public sector employees. The data comes on the eve of another wave of strikes by Underground workers and teachers. However, the number of days lost to strikes fell from 822,000 in December to 220,000 in January 2023

Moody’s downgrades 7 US banks in wake of Silicon Valley Bank demise

07:19 , Simon Hunt

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has downgraded 7 US banks after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse sent shockwaves around the financial sector.

The fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank hit UK banking stocks including HSBC, Standard Chartered and the wider financial sector, despite HSBC’s deal to acquire the collapsed bank’s UK arm yesterday morning.

The ratings changes are as follows:

Signature Bank: Moody’s downgrades Signature Bank (subordinate debt to C from Baa2) and will withdraw ratings First Republic: Moody’s places First Republic Bank’s ratings under review for downgrade INTRUST Financial Corporation: Moody’s places INTRUST Financial Corporation’s ratings under review for downgrade UMB Corporation: Moody’s places UMB Financial Corporation’s ratings under review for downgrade (UMB Bank, N.A. long-term deposits Aa3) Zions Bancorporation: Moody’s places Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s ratings under review for downgrade (long-term deposits A1) Western Alliance: Moody’s places Western Alliance’s ratings on review for downgrade Comerica Incorporated: Moody’s places Comerica Incorporated’s ratings on review for downgrade

Today we’re expecting results from: