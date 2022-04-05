FTSE 100 Live: Oil up on sanctions threat, Elon Musk’s Twitter move fuels tech buying

(Evening Standard)

The prospect of supply disruption due to tougher Russian sanctions sent oil prices higher today, with Brent crude at close to $110 a barrel.

Europe’s calls for further restrictions on Russian oil and coal are in response to the reported atrocities in northern Ukraine.

Shares in Europe have experienced a subdued start to the week, although US markets were higher last night following Elon Musk’s purchase of a 9% stake in social media platform Twitter.

Tech shares rally, oil price higher

07:49 , Graeme Evans

A rally for technology stocks following Elon Musk’s surprise purchase of a 9% stake in Twitter ensured most global markets started the week on the front foot.

Monday’s positive session for US investors saw the tech-led Nasdaq jump by almost 2% and the S&P 500 by 0.8%. Twitter shares enjoyed their best ever day, rising 27% as it emerged that the world’s richest man had bought a stake worth $2.9 billion (£2,2 billion).

As well as the boost for the social media platform, investors welcomed China’s efforts to prevent the country’s US-traded stocks being delisted. The concession is in response to a vow by US regulators to remove companies unless there’s improved audit disclosure.

Among other tech stocks making progress last night, Tesla rose 6% and Apple and Amazon lifted by more than 2%.

Asian markets also traded higher overnight, although today’s session in Europe is likely to be more subdued as investors focus on the potential for further Russian sanctions.

The FTSE 100 index finished 21 points higher at 7558.9 on Monday and is forecast to open five points higher today.

The threat of more supply disruption due to sanctions meant the price of Brent crude lifted to $109 a barrel, a rise of just under 2%.