FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices continue to rise, Brent crude at 8-year high above $110

City Staff
·4 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Brent crude was today above $110 a barrel, despite efforts by the International Energy Agency to ease fears about oil supply disruptions in the wake of Russian sanctions.

The release of 60 million barrels from emergency reserves failed to prevent prices from rising to their highest level in almost eight years.

Fears that these high prices will hit the global economic recovery sent European markets sharply lower yesterday, although the FTSE 100 index is set for a steadier session today.

Commodity stocks boost FTSE 100

08:47 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has risen 0.8% to 7387, bucking the downward trend seen elsewhere in Europe.

The impact of rising commodity prices were a big factor in London’s resilience, with shares in Shell and Rio Tinto among 3% higher.

Russian precious metals miner Polymetal also recovered by 7% at one point after annual results included a dividend of 52 cents a share worth $246 million (£185 million) in total.

Persimmon shares were 5% higher after strong annual results and a 2% rise in sales rates in the opening weeks of 2022.

Plans by insurer Aviva to return £3.75 billion to shareholders contributed to a rise of 6.7p to 413.3p, but Royal Mail fell 2% after Liberum downgraded the stock to “sell”.

The FTSE 250 index rose 138 points to 20,638, with Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox up 7% after its annual results.

House price average above £260,000

08:20 , Graeme Evans

House prices show no signs of slowing after Nationwide reported a 1.7% month-on-month rise in February to take the UK average to over £260,000.

The annual increase accelerated to 12.6% from 11.2% in January, with the price now 20% or £44,138 higher than the month before the pandemic struck the UK.

The latest increase comes despite a significant weakening of consumer confidence caused by the squeeze on household incomes.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said mortgage approvals continued to be above pre-pandemic levels. He added: “A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.”

Traders cool rate rise expectations

07:58 , Graeme Evans

The Ukraine invasion and associated rise in oil prices is having a big impact on the outlook for US interest rates, which until very recently pointed towards several hikes this year.

Financial markets have now ruled out a half point increase at the Federal Reserve’s meeting this month, instead betting on a quarter point rise followed by fewer hikes in 2022.

The expected restraint from the Federal Reserve comes even though inflation pressures are mounting due to the latest hike in oil prices.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said: “Central banks are going to have a real challenge on their hands as they seek to prevent supply-driven inflation becoming entrenched whilst also protecting growth.”

He said the cooling in rate rise expectations on both sides of the Atlantic had helped to cushion growth stocks and other risk-based assets from some of the volatility caused by the Ukraine invasion. That’s reflected in the 10-year US bond yield, which is at 1.71% today compared with more than 2% when rate rise expectations were at their height last month.

Oil prices higher despite IEA release

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices continue to rise after Brent crude futures this morning traded at almost $112 a barrel for the first time since June 2014.

The latest rise of 6% came despite the 31 members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) yesterday agreeing to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol warned: “The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention.”

The plan aimed to send a “strong message” to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, oil markets responded by sending the Brent price 7% higher, with a further increase today amid fears about how sanctions might impact the flow of Russian exports.

OPEC+ is meeting today but ministers are not expected to divert from their existing plans for a monthly increase in supplies of 400,000 barrels a day.

Asia stocks fell on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 1.5% after European markets traded sharply lower on fears about how soaring oil prices will impact the global economy.

The FTSE 100 index fell more than 120 points yesterday but is expected to open 26 points higher at 7353 this morning. Trading at the Moscow stock exchange remains suspended.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a