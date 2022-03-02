FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices continue to rise, Brent crude at 8-year high above $110

(Evening Standard)

Brent crude was today above $110 a barrel, despite efforts by the International Energy Agency to ease fears about oil supply disruptions in the wake of Russian sanctions.

The release of 60 million barrels from emergency reserves failed to prevent prices from rising to their highest level in almost eight years.

Fears that these high prices will hit the global economic recovery sent European markets sharply lower yesterday, although the FTSE 100 index is set for a steadier session today.

Commodity stocks boost FTSE 100

08:47 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has risen 0.8% to 7387, bucking the downward trend seen elsewhere in Europe.

The impact of rising commodity prices were a big factor in London’s resilience, with shares in Shell and Rio Tinto among 3% higher.

Russian precious metals miner Polymetal also recovered by 7% at one point after annual results included a dividend of 52 cents a share worth $246 million (£185 million) in total.

Persimmon shares were 5% higher after strong annual results and a 2% rise in sales rates in the opening weeks of 2022.

Plans by insurer Aviva to return £3.75 billion to shareholders contributed to a rise of 6.7p to 413.3p, but Royal Mail fell 2% after Liberum downgraded the stock to “sell”.

The FTSE 250 index rose 138 points to 20,638, with Lloyd’s of London insurer Hiscox up 7% after its annual results.

House price average above £260,000

08:20 , Graeme Evans

House prices show no signs of slowing after Nationwide reported a 1.7% month-on-month rise in February to take the UK average to over £260,000.

The annual increase accelerated to 12.6% from 11.2% in January, with the price now 20% or £44,138 higher than the month before the pandemic struck the UK.

The latest increase comes despite a significant weakening of consumer confidence caused by the squeeze on household incomes.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said mortgage approvals continued to be above pre-pandemic levels. He added: “A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.”

Story continues

Traders cool rate rise expectations

07:58 , Graeme Evans

The Ukraine invasion and associated rise in oil prices is having a big impact on the outlook for US interest rates, which until very recently pointed towards several hikes this year.

Financial markets have now ruled out a half point increase at the Federal Reserve’s meeting this month, instead betting on a quarter point rise followed by fewer hikes in 2022.

The expected restraint from the Federal Reserve comes even though inflation pressures are mounting due to the latest hike in oil prices.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid said: “Central banks are going to have a real challenge on their hands as they seek to prevent supply-driven inflation becoming entrenched whilst also protecting growth.”

He said the cooling in rate rise expectations on both sides of the Atlantic had helped to cushion growth stocks and other risk-based assets from some of the volatility caused by the Ukraine invasion. That’s reflected in the 10-year US bond yield, which is at 1.71% today compared with more than 2% when rate rise expectations were at their height last month.

Oil prices higher despite IEA release

07:43 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices continue to rise after Brent crude futures this morning traded at almost $112 a barrel for the first time since June 2014.

The latest rise of 6% came despite the 31 members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) yesterday agreeing to release 60 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol warned: “The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention.”

The plan aimed to send a “strong message” to global oil markets that there will be no shortfall in supplies as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, oil markets responded by sending the Brent price 7% higher, with a further increase today amid fears about how sanctions might impact the flow of Russian exports.

OPEC+ is meeting today but ministers are not expected to divert from their existing plans for a monthly increase in supplies of 400,000 barrels a day.

Asia stocks fell on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 1.5% after European markets traded sharply lower on fears about how soaring oil prices will impact the global economy.

The FTSE 100 index fell more than 120 points yesterday but is expected to open 26 points higher at 7353 this morning. Trading at the Moscow stock exchange remains suspended.