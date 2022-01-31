FTSE 100 Live: Oil price above $91, Bank of England under pressure on rates

(ESI)

Oil prices were today trading at a seven-year high of over $91 a barrel as inflationary pressures in the global economy continue.

The 1% rise for Brent crude futures comes ahead of Wednesday's meeting of OPEC+, when officials are expected to stick with plans for a 400,000 a barrel production increase in March.

On Thursday, the threat posed by inflation in the UK economy will force the Bank of England to increase interest rates from 0.25% to 0.5%, one of four rises expected this year.

Ryanair bookings improve after omicron hit

Ryanair has reported a loss of 96 million euros (£80 million) for the December quarter after the omicron variant had a severe impact on Christmas and new year trading.

Recent bookings have improved following the easing of travel restrictions, but the Dublin-based carrier said the booking curve is still “very late and close-in”.

It said fares will need significant price stimulation at lower prices to quickly recover load factors in the current fourth quarter.

Ryanair's full year traffic forecast remains unchanged at just under 100 million passengers, but due to Covid uncertainty the company's full-year net loss guidance remains wider than normal at between 250 million and 450 million euros (£207 million-£374 million).

It said: “This outturn is hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow and so we would caution all shareholders to expect further Covid disruptions before we here in Europe and the rest of the world can finally declare that the Covid crisis is behind us."

Calm finish to turbulent month

A turbulent month for global markets is set to finish on a positive note, with the FTSE 100 index forecast to open 46 points higher at 7512.

The improvement follows Friday's rebound on Wall Street as a record sales quarter for Apple helped ease some of the jitters surrounding the tech sector.

Interest rate uncertainty has put pressure on the valuations of high growth stocks at the start of the year, resulting in the tech-focused Nasdaq being 12% lower in one of its worst months since 2008.

The FTSE 100 index has been much more resilient due to its exposure to stocks in the oil and banking sectors.

Energy giants BP and Shell continue to benefit from Brent crude oil at levels above $90 a barrel, the highest in seven years due to supply constraints and geopolitical tensions.

OPEC+ ministers are meeting on Wednesday but are unlikely to change their planned 400,000 a barrel production increase for March. Brent was today trading 1% higher at $91.15 a barrel.

The banking sector has been lifted by the margin-enhancing prospect of the Bank of England increasing interest rates to 0.5% on Thursday, with City economists forecasting at least three more rises this year.