FTSE 100 Live: Shares up amid oil price surge, WANdisco CEO quits amid fraud probe, UK manufacturing declines

The price of Brent Crude today surged to near $85 a barrel after Opec+ oil producers announced a surprise output cut of more than one million barrels a day.

Brent futures surged by as much as 7% at one point, having fallen every month this year due to concerns over the demand outlook.

The move by the oil cartel drew criticism from the White House amid fears that higher fuel costs will mean inflation takes longer to fall back from recent highs.

11:06 , Joanna Hodgson

Barratt, the UK’s largest housebuilder, has beefed up its pipeline of work after being selected as Transport for London’s partner on a £365 million residential development by Bollo Lane in Acton.

TTL Properties (TTLP), the commercial property company owned by the capital’s transport authority, has appointed Barratt London as its joint venture partner on the site where up to 900 homes, of which half will be affordable housing, are planned. Nearly 200 flats will be for rent.

NatWest share sale delay, again

10:15 , Simon English

THE Treasury gave itself another two years to complete its planned sale of stock in NatWest Group today, in light of the plunge in global banking shares that has come amid fears of another financial crash.

NatWest, then RBS, was bailed out in 2008 as it was deemed “too big to fail”. UK Government Investment (UKGI), which manages the stake, has been selling off shares to the market drip by drip. It still owns more than 41% of the business.

It had originally planned to sell another 15% of the shares by 11 August 2023, but now says it will aim to complete that deal by 11 August 2025. That is second time the deadline has been extended.

“Shares may not be sold under the trading plan below a price per share that UKGI and HM Treasury determine represents fair value and delivers value for money for the taxpayer throughout the term of the trading plan,” said a statement today.

NatWest shares rose 4.2p to 267.8p, which compares to bail out price of 502p a share.

The government completed its sale of Lloyd Bank back into private ownership in 2017. Lloyds, which rescued HBOS during the crisis, was in less difficulty than RBS. Excluding finance costs, the government made a profit on the Lloyds shares.

BP shares 4% higher, banks add to FTSE 100 progress

10:07 , Graeme Evans

Energy stocks surged today as wrong-footed traders ripped up oil price forecasts following the move by OPEC+ to slash crude output.

The market had expected OPEC+ to hold output steady, whereas Saudi Arabia and other major producers opted for a voluntary cut of 1.1 million barrels a day from next month.

The decision, which follows the weakest first quarter for oil prices since the start of 2020, sent Brent Crude up by as much as 7% to $85 a barrel at one point.

It also caused a rethink over the outlook for inflation and interest rates, with UBS Wealth Management today forecasting that Brent Crude will be back at $100 by June.

The developments gave a surprise boost to valuations across the energy sector, with BP and Shell up 4% or 22.2p and 93.5p to 533p and 2402p respectively.

Their progress and gains for banking stocks on the possibility of interest rates staying higher for longer meant the FTSE 100 index posted a bigger-than-expected rise of 0.7% or 52.84 points to 7684.58.

However, the raised outlook for jet fuel prices meant British Airways owner IAG lost 2% or 2.9p to 148p and easyJet surrendered some of its recent progress by slipping 5p to 513.4p.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index crept 12.21 points higher at 18,940.51, led by improvements of 5% for Tullow Oil, Harbour Energy and oil services firm Hunting.

Cyber security firm NCC was hit by more selling, dropping another 7.2p to 95p after HSBC slashed its price target following last week’s profit warning.

City slowdown hits brokers large and small

09:56 , Simon English

THREE different City brokers showed the strain they are under today, prompting fresh talk of mergers within the Square Mile that could put hundreds of jobs at risk.

Numis, an upstart investment bank regarded as one of the City’s recent success stories, said investment banking revenues would be lower due to a lack of deals. It warned that there is unlikely to be “a meaningful change in market conditions in the short-term” and that flotations will remain scarce.

The City did well during Covid as clients sought advice and fund raising. Lately, they have been cautious, leading to a shortage of IPOs and stagnation in the London market.

Even the biggest players such as Goldman Sachs have warned that up to 5% of jobs must go and bonus pots will be cut by up to 40%, the worst outcome for bankers since the financial crash of 2008.

Peel Hunt, which reported a 99% fall in half-year profits in December, today warned that capital markets activity is at “historic lows” and that full year revenue will be around £82 million, compared to £131 million last time.

Peel Hunt itself floated in September 2021 after a boom in pandemic trading. The shares have more than halved since then and were down 3p to 103p today.

It said: “Administrative expenses increased following our IPO, as expected, and we have continued to face inflationary cost pressures. Notwithstanding actions taken to rationalise costs, we expect the business will now be marginally loss making for the full year against market expectations of broadly break even.”

WH Ireland, the AIM listed broker, joined the pity party, saying that “trading is now below previous management expectations”.

It was fall to a loss of more than £2.2 million this year due to “the widely reported lack of transactional activity across Capital Markets throughout 2022”.

Last week Cenkos and finnCap merged to create a new small cap broker that was widely seen as a sign of things to come for brokers.

While its rivals are not talking of job cuts yet they seem likely.

At the other end of the market, the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS seems nearly certain to lead to job cuts of perhaps 2000, say analysts.

UK manufacturing returns to decline in March

09:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK manufacturing production declined in March, after recording its first growth in eight months in February.

According to the S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, output fell because of “subdued market demand, declining new export orders and a preference among companies for reduced inventory holdings”.

However, business optimism rose to a 13-month high.

Lavazza profits down despite revenue rise as business absorbs cost increases

09:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

Italian coffee giant Lavazza’s revenue jumped 17% to €2.7 billion in 2022, but profit dipped after it said it chose to absorb cost increases rather than pass them on to customers.

Revenue rose in all regions, but profit was down by 9.5% to €95 million, which the business put down to inflation.

“The 2022 results represent another milestone for our group,” CEO Antonio Baravalle said. “Despite the particularly challenging scenario, we have been successful in sustaining turnover growth and keeping the margin in line with previous years.

“This was made possible by the huge commitment at all levels of the company to pursuing a strategy of international growth, combined with cost containment in an extremely complex situation.

“The group is now focused on the exceptional cost increases seen during the year, which will also have a significant impact on 2023.”

Oil giants rally as FTSE 100 adds 0.6%

08:29 , Graeme Evans

Shares in energy giants BP and Shell are up more than 4% after Brent Crude surged to $84 a barrel this morning on the back of the surprise Opec production cut.

BP rose 21.8p to 532.6p and Shell added 90p to 2398.5p, moves that helped the FTSE 100 index to improve by a bigger-than-expected 0.6% or 48 points to 7679.74.

HSBC also rallied 7.8p to 557.5p but British Airways owner IAG fell back 2% or 3.3p to 147.65p amid concern about higher jet fuel costs.

The FTSE 250 index gained 43.89 points to 18,972.19, led by Harbour Energy and Tullow Oil after their shares rose by more than 6%.

Creditors to seize bankrupt Cineworld

08:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Bankrupt cinema chain Cineworld is to be taken over by its creditors, as part of a new deal to restructure its multi-billion-dollar debts.

The deal includes a $1.46 billion loan, plus a new share offering of $800 million, which will give creditors a 100% stake in the company.

The company - which filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 - said it was looking to sell itself at the start of this year.

However, having agreed a deal , it now says it will no longer consider a sale for its US, UK and Ireland businesses, though it will keep its options open for its operations elsewhere.

"This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote-of-confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment,” CEO Mooky Greidinger said.

“With a growing slate of blockbusters and audiences returning to cinemas in increasing numbers, Cineworld is poised to continue offering moviegoers the most immersive cinema experiences and maintain its position as the 'Best Place to Watch a Movie'."

FTSE 100 opens higher after turbulent Q1

07:48 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open the first session of the new quarter 20 points higher at 7651, according to CMC Markets.

London’s top flight was the only major European index to finish last month lower, largely due to its heavier weighting of banks and energy companies. This meant the FTSE 100 closed the first quarter 2.4% higher, well short of the double-digit gains seen on the continent.

US markets also had a contrasting quarter, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average flat and the Nasdaq 100 up by over 20%.

CMC’s chief market analyst Michael Hewson said: “As we look ahead to a new month and a new quarter, the main question is whether we’ve left the trials and tribulations of March in the rear-view mirror or whether last week was the eye of the storm before the onset of further volatility.

“Concerns over a banking crisis may well have receded in the last few days, however, the cosy narrative that rising interest rates are a positive for the banking sector received a bit of a wake-up call in the last few weeks.”

Brent Crude surges on Opec output cut

07:30 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude surged by as much as 7% to $85 a barrel today after members of OPEC+ last night announced an output cut of 1.1 million barrels a day from next month.

The surprise move drew a strong response from the White House amid concerns that higher fuel costs will mean inflation takes longer to fall back from recent highs.

Oil prices had been on a downward trend, falling every month this year during the worst first quarter performance since global shutdowns throttled demand at the start of 2020.

Deutsche Bank strategist Karthik Nagalingam said: “It will take some time to see exactly how much this impacts global prices as demand concerns linger, but this is another potential factor exerting upward pressure on inflation after largely being an ameliorating factor this year.”

Brent crude later settled at around $84, an increase of more than $4 a barrel.

WANdisco CEO and CFO quit as fraud investigation finds $115 million black hole in finances

07:19 , Simon Hunt

The bosses of beleaguered tech firm WANdisco are to step down immediately after an internal investigation into suspected fraud has found over $115 million in missing bookings.

The firm today said David Richards, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Erik Miller, Chief Financial Officer, have decided to step down from the WANdisco Board and leadership team.

WANdisco said its investigation has confirmed that its published purchase orders and sales bookings for last year were false. Revenue for 2022 should have been $9.7 million rather than $24m, and bookings should have been $11.4m rather than $127m.

WANdisco said the departures were not connected to the investigation.

David Richards said: “I am sad to be leaving WANdisco after 18 extremely enjoyable years. I remain a passionate supporter and significant shareholder of the Company.”

The Sheffield-based business, which only weeks ago was eyeing a US listing for its shares, earlier this month asked for them to be suspended in London as it discovered a major fraud that could threaten it as a going concern.

Tesla deliveries hit new record as quarterly growth slows

07:08 , Simon Hunt

Deliveries of Tesla vehicles in the first three months of 2023 rose to a new high of 423,000, the electric carmaker announced overnight, a jump of 36% on a year ago.

That has led its billionaire boss Elon Musk to set a new production target for the company of two million deliveries this year, up 52% from 2022.

Quarter-on-quarter growth was more modest at 4%, however, indicating the firm is experiencing tougher competition in the market after it slashed prices of top models.