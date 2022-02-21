FTSE 100 Live: Oil and gold prices ease on possible US-Russia summit, mid-cap deals struck

(ESI)

Traders have welcomed the prospect of a US-Russia summit as tensions on the Ukraine border continue to dominate market sentiment.

Oil and gold prices eased overnight after presidents Biden and Putin agreed to the potential meeting, which has raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

At the start of another busy week for corporate results, two potential mid-cap takeovers are taking shape.

The board of aircraft refuelling business John Menzies is willing to back an improved £558 million offer from Kuwait's National Aviation Services, while Clipper Logistics is recommending a proposal worth £920 million from GXO Logistics.

