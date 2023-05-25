FTSE 100 Live: Nvidia shares soar on AI boom, Pets at Home results, AJ Bell update; shares seen flat

(Evening Standard)

Sugar rush at Tate & Lyle as sales surge 27% but growth will slow to 4-6% next year

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Tate & Lyle posted a sweet 27% surge in revenues in the year to March to £1.8 billion and saw profits top £253 million as it benefitted from a surge in the price of sugar over the past year.

However, the firm said it expects more modest growth of 4-6% in the year ahead.

The company said it plans to increase in final dividend of 2.5% to 13.1p per share for full-year dividend of 18.5p per share.

CEO NIck Hampton said: “The growth opportunity ahead is substantial and we saw encouraging progress in the year with revenue from new products and solutions wins both demonstrating good momentum.”

Cineworld set to exit bankruptcy protection in July

07:23 , Daniel O'Boyle

Collapsed cinema chain Cineworld now expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after it agreed a deal to be seized by creditors in April.

Under the deal, all shareholders would be wiped out, but Cineworld would cut its debts by $4.53 billion, allowing it to stay alive.With this deal now being approved by a bankruptcy court and creditors holding 69% of Cineworld’s debt, the business said it now is set to exit bankruptcy protection in the next two months.

Cineworld, which also owns Pictureworld Cinemas, will continue to operate as usual during the restructuring period.

US debt rating on negative watch, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:15 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street markets closed about 0.7% lower last night as worries over whether US policymakers will reach an agreement in time to avoid a debt default increased.

Fitch Ratings turned up the pressure last night when it placed the country’s AAA rating on negative watch due to the heightened risk the government will miss payments.

US futures markets are pointing towards a steadier session this afternoon, with the Nasdaq set to be the star performer after semiconductor giant Nvidia beat earnings and revenues targets and issued strong guidance for the current quarter.

A combination of US debt ceiling fears and the prospect of even higher interest rates meant the FTSE 100 index yesterday finished 1.75% lower during the worst session for European markets since March.

There’s unlikely to be much change in the mood today as CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open three points lower at 7624.

Households to be more than £400 a year better off as Ofgem energy cap slashed

07:12 , Daniel O'Boyle

Households will be more than £400 a year better off on average from July after the cap on energy bills was slashed following steep falls in wholesale gas and electricity prices.

Energy regulator Ofgem on Thursday set the cap at £2,074, down from £3,280 from April to July. That is well below the £2,500 energy price guarantee put in place by Liz Truss when she was Prime Minister last September when the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent market prices spiralling to record levels.

Read more here

Nvidia shares soar on chip demand for AI boom

06:53 , Simon Hunt

Shares in semiconductor giant Nvidia soared in after-market trading overnight aftet the the world’s most valuable listed chipmaker said it was increasing supply to meet a surge in demand for artificial intelligence chips.

The firm forecast current-quarter revenue of $11 billion, well ahead of expectations. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast revenue of $7.15 billion.

Shares rose 28%.

“In January, the new demand was incredibly steep,” CEO Jensen Huang told Reuters. “We had to place additional orders, and we procured substantially more supply for the second half” of 2023.

