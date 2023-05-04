FTSE 100 Live: ECB rates hike due; Shell profits beat expectations; sales wobble at Next

(Evening Standard)

Next, Shell and BAE Systems have posted updates today in a session when another major central bank is expected to hike interest rates.

Following on from last night’s 0.25% tightening by the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank is expected to follow suit with an increase of the same size.

Oil prices steadied this morning, with Brent crude at $73 a barrel after falling yesterday on fears that a sustained period of high borrowing costs will slow global demand.

BAE shares remain near record high after update

08:04 , Graeme Evans

Defence giant BAE Systems today left guidance unchanged for 2023, including for sales growth of between 3% and 5% and for earnings per share to rise by as much as 7%.

In an update ahead of the company’s AGM, chief executive Charles Woodburn said: "Trading so far this year has been in line with expectations with continued good operational performance.”

He said the order flow on new programmes and renewals and progress on developing its pipeline of opportunities remains strong.

Woodburn added: “In the current elevated global threat environment, we’re continuing to deliver mission critical requirements to our customers, and our global presence and diverse portfolio of products and services provide a high visibility for top line growth, margin expansion and cash generation in the coming years.”

Shares, which have been at a record level after rising by a third over the past year, opened 4p higher at 1023.5p.

Oil prices fall on Fed rates guidance, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:35 , Graeme Evans

The US Federal Reserve last night delivered the expected quarter point rates hike to take the upper level for its target policy rate to 5.25%, the highest since 2007.

The central bank dropped the phrase “some additional policy firming may be appropriate” in their commentary, but concerns over lingering inflation pressures mean chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes for rates to be cut later this year.

The prospect of monetary policy staying tighter for longer put further pressure on oil prices, with Brent crude futures trading near $72 a barrel at its lowest level since December 2021 last night. The benchmark has since rallied by $1.

Story continues

US markets sold off in the afternoon session to leave the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.8% lower and the S&P 500 index down 0.7% at the close. Investors sought safety in gold as the yellow metal neared a record high at $2037 an ounce today.

The focus now turns to the European Central Bank, which is expected to hike interest rates by at least a quarter percentage point to 3.75%.

The developments mean CMC Markets sees the FTSE 100 index opening 20 points lower at 7768, having risen 0.2% in yesterday’s session.

Royal Dutch Shell profit nears £8 billion for the first quarter, beating forecasts

07:27 , Michael Hunter

Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell has reported profit of $9.65 billion (£7.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, ahead of City forecasts but easing back from the previous quarter’s $9.8 billion.

It was forecast to make $8 billion.

The sheer scale of the earnings are likely to add to calls for further windfall taxes on the sector, with high energy prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the main cause of the cost-of-living crisis and the driver of blockbuster profits for energy majors.

Shell left its dividend on hold, but will start a $4 billion share buyback to return cash to investors.

Wael Sawan, Shell’s CEO, said: ““In Q1 Shell delivered strong results and robust operational performance, against a backdrop of ongoing volatility, while continuing to provide vital supplies of secure energy.”

Scandal-hit WANdisco to lay off 30% of staff

07:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

WANdisco will lay off around 30% of its staff as it continues to deal with the fallout of the major accounting scandal that turned the firm from a UK tech darling into a business struggling to stay alive.

The firm, which had 159 when its last annual report was published just over a year ago, will cut jobs across all regions and business areas. Its headquarters are in Sheffield and San Francisco, while it also has offices in Newcastle, Belfast, China, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

In March, WANdisco revealed it had undercovered potentially fraudulent sales, and as a result its bookings would be much lower than previously reported. It later revealed that its bookings should have been $11.4 million rather than $127 million.