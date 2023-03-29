FTSE 100 Live: Next shares fall; steady start for London trade; new UBS CEO

(Evening Standard)

London’s FTSE 100 made a steady start, with investors in cautious mood after US tech stocks stood out overnight during a fall for Wall Street markets.

Consumer credit data for February will test improving sentiment toward banks and will also resonate in the housebuilding sector, via insight into demand for mortgages in the UK.

Shared in fashion brand Next are lower after it pointed to lower profits in the current financial year.

Ermotti back at UBS

09:00 , Simon English

UBS surprised the banking world today when it brought back Sergio Ermotti as chief executive just two weeks after it took over historic rival Credit Suisse.

Ermotti had been CEO for nine years up until 2020 and will replace the incumbent Ralph Hamers.

It is clear that the £2.5 billion CS rescue deal is behind the shake-up.

UBS said: “The Board took the decision in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition.”

Ermotti is credited with rejigging the bank after the financial crash, in particular, UBS said he “swiftly transformed the investment bank by cutting its footprint and achieved a profound culture change within the bank which allowed it to regain the trust of clients and other stakeholders, while restoring people’s pride in working for UBS”.

Hamers said he is “of course sorry to leave UBS, but circumstances have changed in ways that none of us expected”. His deal last year to buy robo-adviser Wealthfront for $1.4 billion was ditched.

Thousands of jobs cuts are likely as UBS merges CS, which employs 5000 at Canary Wharf.

TinyBuild CEO: London still a great place to list for smaller developers

08:44 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of video game developer TinyBuild said the business considered a US listing, but chose London instead to avoid being compared to industry “juggernauts”, as sales of its older games helped profit rise in 2022.

Speaking as the business announced its 2022 results, CEO Alex Nichiporchik said listing in the US had initially been a “dream”, but that he feared that would lead to unhelpful comparisons to multi-billion-dollar developers of mobile games and the top console titles.

“We were looking pretty much everywhere,” he said. “One of our dreams was to list in the US.

“But we realised that we would be compared with Zynga, with Take-Two, EA, some other close-to-gaming companies that were listed.

“And then the investor base and the analysts would ask annoying questions based on that.”

The future of London as a place for tech companies to list their shares had been questioned recently, after businesses such as Arm and CRH announced plans for US listings. But Nichiporchik said the City is still well-suited for mid-cap and small-cap tech firms.

The developer of games such as SpeedRunners and Hello Neighbor reported profit of $24.4 million in 2022, up 10% as sales of its older games remained strong.

The firm also announced its first acquisition, buying Bafta-nominated NotGames for $4.2 million.

Tesco makes best single gain on FTSE 100 after broker upgrade

08:40 , Michael Hunter

Supermarket giant Tesco topped the FTSE 100 in early trade after a run of strong sales data from the high street was followed by upbeat analysis on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lifted its rating on Tesco’s shares to “overweight” from “equal weight”, a sign that the stock could have room to rally. The broker also lifted its price target on the shares to 296p from 263p.

The shares were up by over 5p to 260p, a gain of 2% and enough to head the leaderboard.

FTSE 100 ticks higher in opening trade as recovery for financial stocks continues

08:31 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock index moved back up above 7500 points in early trade, with gains for financial stocks continuing, helping sustain the overall rise.

The FTSE 100 opened up 17 points at 7501.10, a rise of 0.2%.

3i Group, the investment firm, rose 27p to 1637p, a rise of 1.7%. Prudential, the insurer, was up 16p to 1060p.

Next, the fashion chain, fell 450p to 6272p after it repeated forecasts for profit to slip for the current year, to £795 million, due to inflation and rising wage costs. Earnings t rose to £870 million for its financial year to the end of January, ahead of forecasts.

Next targets more deals

08:15 , Simon English

NEXT again showed why it is the king of the high street today with a leap in profits that defy the consumer slowdown and leave it set for more acquisitions of rivals.

Last night Next bought Cath Kidston for £8.5 million, following earlier deals for Reiss, Made.com, Joules and others.

Chief executive Simon Wolfson says he hopes more deals will follow, though he won’t overpay or set targets for how many takeovers will be done.

“It has to be a great brand with (ideally) great management in place,” he said.

He adds: “We are very clear: if we cannot find good quality investments, then there is no shame (and much wisdom) in handing surplus cash back to our shareholders.”

Those shareholders were today basking in a 5.7% rise in annual profits to £870 million on an 8% rise in sales to £5.1 billion.

The shares are up 600% since Wolfson, now Lord Wolfson of Aspley Guise, became CEO in 2001 at the age of 33. The stock opened today at 6204p which values the business at £8 billion.

UBS brings back former boss to lead Credit Suisse integration as CEO

08:04 , Daniel O'Boyle

Sergio Ermotti will return as CEO of UBS to lead the Swiss bank through the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

Ermotti, who was in charge of UBS from 2011 to 2020, will take over next week, replacing Ralph Hamers, who moves into a new advisory role.

The change comes just over a week after UBS rescued its longtime rival Credit Suisse with a £2.6 billion acquisition, following widespread concerns about Credit Suisse’s future.

UBS said Ermotti - who cut the lender’s footprint in the wake of the global financial crisis was “ideally placed” to take charge for the transition period.

“I am honored to be asked to lead this bank at a time that is so important for all its stakeholders and for Switzerland,” he said. “I would like to express my gratitude to Ralph for steering UBS so successfully. The task at hand is an urgent and challenging one.”

Next reports rise in sales and profits

07:59 , Michael Hunter

Next, the FTSE 100 fashion retailer, reported a near-6% rise in annual profit of £870 million, helped by a strong showing for its end of season sale.

The result came in ahead of guidance of £860 million and from revenue of £5.1 billion, up over 8%. The company, which has around 500 UK stores, said “clearance rates” in its end-of-season sale were ahead of expectaons “and added a further £5m to profit.”

Full price sales in January were flat, it said, but in line with forecasts.

Winemaker Chapel Down toasts revenue growth

07:55 , Joanna Bourke

Chapel Down, the UK’s biggest wine maker sold a record 790,000 bottles of fizz last year helping it to lift sales.

The Tenterden, Kent-headquartered company said net sales revenue (NSR), which excludes duty, rose to £15.6 million from £14.3 million.

Growth was helped by increased demand for sparkling wine and no Covid rules in place for most of the year. The number of bottles sold jumped to 790,000 from 522,000.

Aquis-listed Chapel Down, which is led by Andrew Carter, said 2022 saw an excellent harvest and the “quality of the grapes was outstanding”, with the 2,050 tonnes around 45% higher than in the previous year.

Carter said: “We will have 750 acres fully productive for the 2023 harvest, we are completing the planting of a further 156 acres in spring 2023 and the investment made in 2022 to expand our Tenterden winery means we have the capacity to convert 2022’s bumper harvest into over 2 million bottles of wine.”

Steady start expected for FTSE 100; consumer credit data due

07:11 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock index is expected to make a steady start to trade, with investors in cautious mood after falls overnight in New York led by technology shares.

With the sense of crisis continuing to ease in the banking sector, investors are also lacking a clear catalyst to help push markets much higher.

Consumer credit data due out this morning is expected to show lending of £1.3 billion for February, easing back from January’s £1.6 billion.

According to spread betting firm CMC Markets, the FTSE 100 is expected to open unchanged at 7,484.

Michael Hewson, CMC’s chief market analyst, said: “There still appears to be an abundance of caution when it comes to driving prices higher, in the wake of the turmoil of last week with the rise in yields also pressuring US markets, which also struggled with the Nasdaq 100 feeling the effects of firmer rates the most.”

