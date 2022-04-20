FTSE 100 Live: Netflix shares slide after subscriber loss, US rates pressure grows

(Evening Standard)

Netflix shares skidded 25% in after-hours trading on Wall Street last night after the streaming giant revealed its first fall in subscriber numbers in a decade.

Amid increased competition from the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, the US company also forecast a drop in subscribers for the current quarter. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “As investors digest yesterday’s surprise earnings miss, the altogether bigger question is, have we hit peak Netflix?”

The update after the closing bell overshadowed a strong session on Wall Street, where tech stocks performed strongly despite expectations for rising interest rates.

Netflix said its number of subscribers fell by 200,000 in the first quarter, bringing the total to 221.6 million. This followed the suspension of services in Russia, which was responsible for a 700,000 decline.

Even when including the Russia impact, the performance came in a long way short of Wall Street expectations. To make matters worse, Netflix expects to lose another two million subscribers in the current quarter as the streaming giant comes up against strong levels of competition and the wider impact of cost of living pressures.

It is also cracking down on the estimated 100 million households using the platform without paying. Lower than expected content spend meant operating income was better than management expected at $2 billion, but this is expected to fall to $1.7 billion in the second quarter.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Protecting profits is high on management’s priorities with an aim to keep margins over 19%, but as revenue growth stagnates it’s difficult to see how the group will continue to grow its user base without succumbing to eye-watering content costs.”

Shares fell 25% last night, having also fallen by more than 20% after its fourth quarter update in January.

Wall Street finished firmly in positive territory last night as new IMF forecasts boosted hopes that the US can ride out the worst of the current inflation hit.

The Nasdaq rose more than 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1.5% after the IMF only downgraded its growth forecast for the US by 0.3% to 3.7% this year. The UK has been cut by one percentage point to 3.7% before 1.2% the following year.

The 10-year US bond yield rose to its highest level since December 2018 at 2.97%, fuelled by the economic optimism as this should provide increased room for policymakers to tackle inflation through an aggressive round of interest rate rises. The Federal Reserve’s next meeting takes place in two weeks, with most economists betting on a half point hike.

Despite the rise in yields, tech stocks outperformed yesterday. However, this was before Netflix reported after the closing bell that it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter.

Its first negative performance since 2011 sent its shares down by around 2% in after-hours trading, replicating the post-results performance in January when it fell more than 20%. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “As investors digest yesterday’s surprise earnings miss, the altogether bigger question is, have we hit peak Netflix?”

Futures markets in the US are pointing slightly lower, but CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 19 points higher at 7620.